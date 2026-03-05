Best Jordyn Tyson Landing Spots for Fantasy Football and Dynasty Leagues

The 2026 NFL Draft will kick off on April 23 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. On that night, 32 of the top rookie prospects will be selected by their new NFL team. One prospect who we fully expect to be picked in the first round is Arizona State wide receiver, Jordyn Tyson. These are the top landing spots for high-end WR prospect Jordyn Tyson.

New York Jets

This is a landing spot that is very possible, even if it's not great for Tyson's fantasy value. That team has been holding back the potential of fantasy stars like Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall for years now, and there is no sign of things getting better anytime soon.

However, with multiple first-round picks, New York could still try to address their impotent offense and add another stud receiver to put opposite Wilson. Tyson is an outstanding receiver, but it remains to be seen if he's good enough to overcome the nightmare that is being drafted by the Jets.

Baltimore Ravens

Jan 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) practices before the game at Acrisure Stadium. | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Tyson would be a great fit in Baltimore. Zay Flowers is a very good wide receiver, but he's not a true X receiver, who should be utilized as a go-to WR1 option. His skill set would mesh perfectly with Lamar Jackson; he's a big wide receiver who can make plays downfield and be a true game-changer.

While Jackson is still just 29 years old, the shelf life of a running quarterback in the NFL is debatable, so we don't know how long their Super Bowl window will be open. It makes sense to strike now and, for the first time in his career, give Jackson a formidable WR corps to make a deep playoff run.

Philadelphia Eagles