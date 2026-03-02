Post Combine NFL Mock Draft: Predicting Every Pick in the First Round

The first round of the 2026 NFL Draft is set to kick off in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, starting on April 23. This will be my third full first-round mock draft for this year's draft. We will not be projecting any trades that have not been made already here. We will start adding trades later in the offseason once we get closer to April.

1. Las Vegas Raiders QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

Unless something crazy happens, Mendoza is destined to be the first-overall pick for the Raiders next month.

2. New York Jets LB Arvell Reese, Ohio State

Reese should not be the second-overall pick in this draft, but the Jets tend to make bad picks. He has upside, but also bust potential, being selected this high.

3. Arizona Cardinals OL Francis Mauigoa, Miami

Mauigoa can't be picked too high in this draft. For a team that has plenty of holes to fill, starting with an elite tackle is a great place to start.

4. Tennessee Titans OT Spencer Fano, Utah

If 2025 first-overall pick Cam Ward has any chance to succeed in Tennessee, they are going to have to strengthen the line and protect him. Fano is the second-best lineman in this draft.

5. New York Giants S Caleb Downs, Ohio State Buckeyes

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State defensive back Caleb Downs (DB34) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The Giants' secondary is their weakest link, and Downs could be the best player available at pick five.

6. Cleveland Browns WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State

Cleveland is in desperate need of wide receiver help, and Tate is the best wide receiver in this draft class.

7. Washington Commanders DE Rueben Bain, Miami

Previously, we had Bain going fourth overall; however, after concerns with his arm length being raised last week at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, we now have him dropping to seventh overall, to a Washington team that needs help with their pass rush.

8. New Orleans Saints CB Mansoor Delane, LSU

Delane is projected to be the top corner in this draft, and we have him landing with the Saints, who need a ton of help on the defensive side of the ball. A shutdown corner is a good place to start.

9. Kansas City Chiefs RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (RB11) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Currently, we have Love destined to land in Kansas City. However, this could change if they end up signing Breece Hall in free agency.

10. Cincinnati Bengals EDGE Davis Bailey, Texas Tech

Cincinnati has a horrific defense and it could get worse with them expected to move on from Trey Hendrickson. Bailey could help ease that loss.

11. Miami Dolphins CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

McCoy is coming off a torn ACL that cost him the 2025 season, which caused him to miss the season, but he could be the best cornerback in this draft.

12. Dallas Cowboys LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State

Dallas addresses their defensive issues with the best defender available here.

13. Los Angeles Rams WR Makai Lemon, USC

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California wideout Makai Lemon (WO29) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Los Angeles can move on from an aging Davante Adams and build around two stud receivers in Lemon and Puka Nacua.

14. Baltimore Ravens OG Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State

The interior offensive line was the Ravens' biggest concern last season.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon

After his performance at the combine, we still might have Sadiq too low. With Cade Otton hitting free agency, they will be in the market for a tight end.

16. New York Jets EDGE Cashius Howell, Texas A&M

The Jets can go in many different directions, but they could certainly use a high-end pass rusher. Howell has massive upside.

17. Detroit Lions EDGE Akheem Mesidor, Miami

Meisdor will be going from playing opposite Rueben Bain at Miami to pairing with Aiden Hutchinson in Detroit.

18. Minnesota Vikings S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo

McNeil-Warren will make the perfect replacement for long-time veteran Harrison Smith in Minnesota.

19. Carolina Panthers OL Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

Proctor is a versatile offensive lineman who the Panthers can move around their line to where he's needed.

20. Dallas Cowboys CB Colton Hood, Tennessee

With the Cowboys addressing their front seven earlier, they have to address their secondary here.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ty Simpson, Alabama

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (QB17) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Even if Aaron Rodgers comes back, it still makes sense for Pittsburgh to draft his replacement. However, there is a chance Rodgers could play somewhere else, like Minnesota in 2026.

22. Los Angeles Chargers DT Caleb Banks, Florida

Banks is a perfect fit with Jim Harbaugh. He's a big, physical player with a massive presence on the inside of a defensive line.

23. Philadelphia Eagles WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

With AJ Brown likely on the move before April 23, Tyson is a great replacement.

24. Cleveland Browns OT Blake Miller, Clemson

Cleveland has to build back their once dominant offensive line. Even if they can't find the right quarterback, they can still be very competitive with their defense and a strong rushing attack.

25. Chicago Bears DT Lee Hunter, Texas Tech

Chicago's biggest need on defense is their interior defensive line. Hunter could be a difference maker for them.

26. Buffalo Bills WR KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas A&M wideout KC Concepcion (WO16) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Josh Allen needs a true WR1. It's something this team has been missing since Stefon Diggs left. Concepcion would immediately become the top separator in Buffalo.

27. San Francisco 49ers WR Chris Bell, Louisville

With George Kittle injured, Ricky Pearsall often injured, and Jauan Jennings potentially leaving in free agency, the Niners need to add another weapon for Brock Purdy. While Bell is coming off an ACL injury, he's an elite player who should be fully healed for a playoff push.

28. Houston Texans OG Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon

Houston traded for their running back, David Montgomery, and here they get an offensive guard to block for him.

29. Los Angeles Rams CB Avieon Terrell, Clemson

Pass defense became a major issue for the Rams late in the year. Specifically, their coverage on the outside. Terrell could help massively.

30. Denver Broncos OT Caleb Lomu, Utah

Lomu will help build the Broncos' offensive line, is a far better player than anyone else available at their positions of need.

31. New England Patriots CB Brandon Cisse, South Carolina

New England could go with a pass rusher or offensive lineman here, but we have them adding an impressive corner to pair with Christian Gonzalez.

32. Seattle Seahawks EDGE Kendrick Faulk, Auburn

Seattle loves rushing the quarterback by committee and drafting young pass rushers early. Coming off a Super Bowl championship, there is no need to try to fix what isn't broken.

