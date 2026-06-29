Best Landing Spots For Top 5 Fantasy Relevant NFL Free Agents: Tyreek Hill Reunites With Patrick Mahomes

We are almost in July, so the vast majority of fantasy-relevant free agents have already signed with an NFL team this offseason. However, there are still a few players available who could have a massive impact on the fantasy football season. These are the top free agents still available who could impact your fantasy football season.

RB Joe Mixon, FA

Mixon is by far the top free agent running back still available, assuming his injured foot that held him out for the entirety of last season is healed. If healthy, he could still have plenty of juice left in the tank. He is currently 29 years old, and in 2024, he rushed for 1,016 yards and 11 touchdowns on 4.1 yards per carry in just 14 games, while also catching 36 passes for 309 yards and one more touchdown.

Best Landing Spot: As of now, we would love to see him land with the Minnesota Vikings. He could outright win that starting job this summer. Nevertheless, an injury or suspension to a starting running back somewhere else could change that.

WR Stefon Diggs, FA

New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Last season, Diggs proved he could still serve as a WR1 in a subpar WR corps. In New England, he caught 85 passes for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns. Even with him turning 33 years old in 2026, he can still be a productive wide receiver.

Best Landing Spot: He is going to want his targets, and he could get them with the Las Vegas Raiders. Diggs could play a similar role for Fernando Mendoza as he played for Drake Maye last season. We believe he is still more than capable of beating out Jalen Nailor and Tre Tucker in Sin City.

WR Keenan Allen, FA

Allen led the Chargers with 122 targets last season, catching 81 passes for 777 yards and four touchdowns. His upside is severely limited at 34 years old, but he could still be an impact player in PPR leagues.

Best Landing Spot: If Allen plays again this season, we would be shocked if it wasn't for the Chargers. Allen would likely continue to see plenty of targets just like he did last season in that offense without any significant upgrades to the WR corps.

WR Deebo Samuel, FA

Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel (1) makes a catch during the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

All things considered, Samuel wasn't bad last season while dealing with a nightmarish quarterback situation in Washington. In 16 games, he caught 72 passes for 727 yards and five touchdowns, while tacking on another touchdown on the ground. He can still be an impact player for fantasy football owners.

Best Landing Spots: Samuel could go back home to the San Francisco 49ers. Their offense has a lot of question marks, and Samuel's versatility could help plug a lot of holes if needed. Mike Evans is old and coming off the worst season of his career, Christian McCaffrey is coming off a massive workload on the wrong side of 30, George Kittle ruptured his Achilles tendon in January, and Ricky Pearsall hasn't been able to stay healthy in the NFL. We could see Deebo step in and help fill in any of those roles if needed.

WR Tyreek Hill, FA

Hill is coming off a catastrophic knee injury and likely won't be available for the start of the season. However, we all know what his upside is when healthy, and he could be a difference-maker if he's even 75% of what he once was. This is the toughest situation to gauge because of the injury timeline, though.

Best Landing Spot: Hill is another player who could go back home. He could go to the Kansas City Chiefs to reunite with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce for one last run for the trio. No one should be shocked if he returned and was an immediate upgrade over Xavier Worthy.

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