2026 Fantasy Football Top 200 Superflex PPR Rankings: Christian McCaffrey Falls To Round 4
There are many different kinds of fantasy football formats. One very popular format is Superflex leagues. That's when each team has the option to start a second quarterback in a flex spot. This change drastically changes the rankings for these leagues because quarterbacks hold much more value. These are our top 200 rankings for Superflex PPR leagues. This will focus on position players only and will not include kickers or defenses.
Top 200 Superflex Rankings
1. QB Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
2. QB Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
3. QB Drake Maye, New England Patriots
4. QB Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
5. QB Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders
6. RB Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons
7. RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions
8. WR Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
9. WR Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams
10. QB Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
11. QB Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
12. QB Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears
13. RB Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
14. WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions
15. WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks
16. RB De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins
17. QB Jaxson Dart, New York Giants
18. QB Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars
19. WR AJ Brown, New England Patriots
20. WR Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
21. RB Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers
22. WR Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs
23. WR Drake London, Atlanta Falcons
24. WR CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
25. TE Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals
26. QB Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
27. QB Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
28. RB James Cook, Buffalo Bills
29. WR Malik Nabers, New York Giants
30. RB Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles
31. RB Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals
32. RB Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens
33. TE Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts
34. TE Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders
35. WR Nico Collins, Houston Texans
36. QB Kyler Murray, Minnesota Vikings
37. QB Malik Willis, Miami Dolphins
38. WR DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles
39. RB Kenneth Walker III, Kansas City Chiefs
40. TE Harold Fannin Jr, Cleveland Browns
41. QB Bo Nix, Denver Broncos
42. QB Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers
43. RB Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders
44. RB Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers
45. TE Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears
46. WR Jaylen Waddle, Denver Broncos
47. WR Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers
48. WR Chris Olave, New Orleans
49. RB Travis Etienne, New Orleans Saints
50. RB Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns
51. RB Jeremiyah Love, Arizona Cardinals
52. RB Cam Skattebo, New York Giants
53. TE Tucker Kraft, Green Bay Packers
54. QB Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
55. QB Jared Goff, Detroit Lions
56. RB Javonte Williams, Dallas Cowboys
57. RB Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers
58. RB Breece Hall, New York Jets
59. RB Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams
60. TE Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons
61. WR DJ Moore, Buffalo Bills
62. WR Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens
63. RB Jadarian Price, Seattle Seahawks
64. RB Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
65. QB Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts
66. RB D'Andre Swift, Chicago Bears
67. QB Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints
68. RB David Montgomery, Houston Texans
69. RB Bhayshul Tuten, Jacksonville Jaguars
70. WR Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts
71. QB Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers
72. QB Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
73. WR Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers
74. WR Garrett Wilson, New York Jets
75. WR Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
76. WR Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals
77. WR Mike Evans, San Francisco 49ers
78. WR Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears
79. WR Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions
80. WR Carnell Tate, Tennessee Titans
81. TE Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles
82. RB TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots
83. RB Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers
84. WR Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders
85. WR Luther Burden III, Chicago Bears
86. WR Marvin Harrison Jr, Arizona Cardinals
87. WR Jayden Reed, Green Bay Packers
88. WR Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers
89. RB Kyle Monangai, Chicago Bears
90. TE Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys
91. QB Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks
92. TE Brenton Strange, Jacksonville Jaguars
93. QB Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans
94. RB Tony Pollard, Tennessee Titans
95. RB Jaylen Warren, Pittsburgh Steelers
96. WR Davante Adams, Los Angeles Rams
97. TE Chig Okonkwo, Washington Commanders
98. TE Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
99. TE George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
100. WR DK Metcalf, Pittsburgh Steelers
After the midway point of our rankings, you'll find a lot more key position players available because of how many quarterbacks have already come off the board. This is what makes Superflex drafts so interesting.
101. WR Michael Pittman Jr, Pittsburgh Steelers
102. WR Jordyn Tyson, New Orleans Saints
103. RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Washington Commanders
104. TE Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions
105. QB Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers
106. QB CJ Stroud, Houston Texans
107. WR Michael Wilson, Arizona Cardinals
108. WR KC Concepcion, Cleveland Browns
109. RB JK Dobbins, Denver Broncos
110. RB Rico Dowdle, Pittsburgh Steelers
111. RB Kenneth Gainwell, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
112. RB Rachaad White, Washington Commanders
113. TE Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills
114. RB Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots
115. WR Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos
116. WR Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
117. RB Jordan Mason, Minnesota Vikings
118. RB Blake Corum, Los Angeles Rams
119. QB Jacoby Brissett, Arizona Cardinals
120. WR Josh Downs, Indianapolis Colts
121. RB RJ Harvey, Denver Broncos
122. RB Jonathan Brooks, Carolina Panthers
123. WR Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers
124. WR Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings
125. WR Ricky Pearsall, San Francisco 49ers
126. WR Jakobi Meyers, Jacksonville Jaguars
127. WR Parker Washington, Jacksonville Jaguars
128. WR Jalen Nailor, Las Vegas Raiders
129. WR Brian Thomas Jr, Jacksonville Jaguars
130. WR Wan'Dale Robinson, Tennessee Titans
131. RB Chris Rodriguez Jr, Jacksonville Jaguars
132. TE Isaiah Likely, New York Giants
133. RB Aaron Jones, Minnesota Vikings
134. WR Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills
135. WR Romeo Doubs, New England Patriots
136. TE Hunter Henry, New England Patriots
137. QB Geno Smith, New York Jets
138. WR Jayden Higgins, Houston Texans
139. WR Rashid Shaheed, Seattle Seahawks
140. WR Jalen Coker, Carolina Panthers
141. WR Matthew Golden, Green Bay Packers
142. WR Isaiah Bond, Cleveland Browns
143. RB Woody Marks, Houston Texans
144. QB Fernando Mendoza, Las Vegas Raiders
145. RB Brian Robinson Jr, Atlanta Falcons
146. RB Tyler Allgeier, Arizona Cardinals
147. QB Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers
148. WR Jalen McMillan, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
149. WR Chris Bell, Miami Dolphins
150. RB Isiah Pacheco, Detroit Lions
151. WR Xavier Worthy, Kansas City Chiefs
152. RB Tyrone Tracy Jr, New York Giants
153. RB Zach Charbonnet, Seattle Seahawks
154. RB Jonah Coleman, Denver Broncos
155. RB Dylan Sampson, Cleveland Browns
156. QB Tua Tagovailoa, Atlanta Falcons
157. WR Omar Cooper Jr, New York Jets
158. WR Travis Hunter, Jacksonville Jaguars
159. WR Malik Washington, Miami Dolphins
160. WR Troy Franklin, Denver Broncos
161. TE Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints
162. QB Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland Browns
163. RB Keaton Mitchell, Los Angeles Chargers
164. RB Nicholas Singleton, Tennessee Titans
165. WR Stefon Diggs, FA
166. WR Jauan Jennings, Minnesota Vikings
167. TE Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
168. TE AJ Barner, Seattle Seahawks
169. RB Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints
170. WR Keenan Allen, FA
171. TE Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers
172. TE Oronde Gadsden II, Los Angeles Chargers
173. WR Deebo Samuel, FA
174. WR Denzel Boston, Cleveland Browns
175. QB Michael Penix Jr, Atlanta Falcons
176. TE Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans
177. RB Braelon Allen, New York Jets
178. WR Tre Tucker, Las Vegas Raiders
179. TE Kenyon Sadiq, New York Jets
180. QB Kirk Cousins, Las Vegas Raiders
181. WR Kayshon Boutte, New England Patriots
182. WR Tory Horton, Seattle Seahawks
183. RB James Conner, Arizona Cardinals
184. WR Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers
185. QB Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns
186. TE Gunnar Helm, Tennessee Titans
187. TE David Njoku, Los Angeles Chargers
188. RB Tyjae Spears, Tennessee Titans
189. TE TJ Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings
190. WR Isaac TeSla, Detroit Lions
191. RB Emmett Johnson, Kansas City Chiefs
192. RB Tank Bigsby, Philadelphia Eagles
193. RB Ollie Gordon II, Miami Dolphins
194. WR Calvin Ridley, Tennessee Titans
195. RB Kaytron Allen, Washington Commanders
196. RB Emanuel Wilson, Seattle Seahawks
197. WR Darnell Mooney, New York Giants
198. WR Tank Dell, Houston Texans
199. WR Antonio Williams, Washington Commanders
200. RB Chris Brooks, Green Bay Packers
Those were our top 200 rankings for Superflex leagues. They are sure to change quite a bit as we get deeper into the offseason and training camps start back up. Be sure to check back for updates all summer leading up to all of your fantasy drafts.
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Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites, including Sports Illustrated, FullTime Fantasy, FantasySP, and more.Follow CoolCutter21