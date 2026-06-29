2026 Fantasy Football Top 200 Superflex PPR Rankings: Christian McCaffrey Falls To Round 4

There are many different kinds of fantasy football formats. One very popular format is Superflex leagues. That's when each team has the option to start a second quarterback in a flex spot. This change drastically changes the rankings for these leagues because quarterbacks hold much more value. These are our top 200 rankings for Superflex PPR leagues. This will focus on position players only and will not include kickers or defenses.

Top 200 Superflex Rankings

1. QB Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

2. QB Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

3. QB Drake Maye, New England Patriots

4. QB Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

5. QB Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

6. RB Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons

7. RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions

8. WR Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

9. WR Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

10. QB Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

11. QB Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

12. QB Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

13. RB Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

14. WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions

15. WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks

16. RB De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins

17. QB Jaxson Dart, New York Giants

18. QB Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

19. WR AJ Brown, New England Patriots

20. WR Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

21. RB Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers

22. WR Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs

23. WR Drake London, Atlanta Falcons

24. WR CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

25. TE Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals

26. QB Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

27. QB Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

28. RB James Cook, Buffalo Bills

29. WR Malik Nabers, New York Giants

30. RB Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles

31. RB Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals

32. RB Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens

33. TE Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts

34. TE Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders

35. WR Nico Collins, Houston Texans

36. QB Kyler Murray, Minnesota Vikings

37. QB Malik Willis, Miami Dolphins

38. WR DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles

39. RB Kenneth Walker III, Kansas City Chiefs

40. TE Harold Fannin Jr, Cleveland Browns

41. QB Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

42. QB Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

43. RB Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders

44. RB Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

45. TE Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears

46. WR Jaylen Waddle, Denver Broncos

47. WR Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers

48. WR Chris Olave, New Orleans

49. RB Travis Etienne, New Orleans Saints

50. RB Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns

51. RB Jeremiyah Love, Arizona Cardinals

52. RB Cam Skattebo, New York Giants

53. TE Tucker Kraft, Green Bay Packers

54. QB Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

55. QB Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

56. RB Javonte Williams, Dallas Cowboys

57. RB Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers

58. RB Breece Hall, New York Jets

59. RB Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams

60. TE Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons

61. WR DJ Moore, Buffalo Bills

62. WR Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens

63. RB Jadarian Price, Seattle Seahawks

64. RB Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

65. QB Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts

66. RB D'Andre Swift, Chicago Bears

67. QB Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints

68. RB David Montgomery, Houston Texans

69. RB Bhayshul Tuten, Jacksonville Jaguars

70. WR Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts

71. QB Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

72. QB Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

73. WR Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers

74. WR Garrett Wilson, New York Jets

75. WR Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

76. WR Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals

77. WR Mike Evans, San Francisco 49ers

78. WR Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears

79. WR Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions

80. WR Carnell Tate, Tennessee Titans

81. TE Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles

82. RB TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots

83. RB Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers

84. WR Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders

85. WR Luther Burden III, Chicago Bears

86. WR Marvin Harrison Jr, Arizona Cardinals

87. WR Jayden Reed, Green Bay Packers

88. WR Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers

89. RB Kyle Monangai, Chicago Bears

90. TE Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys

91. QB Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks

92. TE Brenton Strange, Jacksonville Jaguars

93. QB Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans

94. RB Tony Pollard, Tennessee Titans

95. RB Jaylen Warren, Pittsburgh Steelers

96. WR Davante Adams, Los Angeles Rams

97. TE Chig Okonkwo, Washington Commanders

98. TE Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

99. TE George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

100. WR DK Metcalf, Pittsburgh Steelers

After the midway point of our rankings, you'll find a lot more key position players available because of how many quarterbacks have already come off the board. This is what makes Superflex drafts so interesting.

101. WR Michael Pittman Jr, Pittsburgh Steelers

102. WR Jordyn Tyson, New Orleans Saints

103. RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Washington Commanders

104. TE Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions

105. QB Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

106. QB CJ Stroud, Houston Texans

107. WR Michael Wilson, Arizona Cardinals

108. WR KC Concepcion, Cleveland Browns

109. RB JK Dobbins, Denver Broncos

110. RB Rico Dowdle, Pittsburgh Steelers

111. RB Kenneth Gainwell, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

112. RB Rachaad White, Washington Commanders

113. TE Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills

114. RB Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots

115. WR Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos

116. WR Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

117. RB Jordan Mason, Minnesota Vikings

118. RB Blake Corum, Los Angeles Rams

119. QB Jacoby Brissett, Arizona Cardinals

120. WR Josh Downs, Indianapolis Colts

121. RB RJ Harvey, Denver Broncos

122. RB Jonathan Brooks, Carolina Panthers

123. WR Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers

124. WR Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings

125. WR Ricky Pearsall, San Francisco 49ers

126. WR Jakobi Meyers, Jacksonville Jaguars

127. WR Parker Washington, Jacksonville Jaguars

128. WR Jalen Nailor, Las Vegas Raiders

129. WR Brian Thomas Jr, Jacksonville Jaguars

130. WR Wan'Dale Robinson, Tennessee Titans

131. RB Chris Rodriguez Jr, Jacksonville Jaguars

132. TE Isaiah Likely, New York Giants

133. RB Aaron Jones, Minnesota Vikings

134. WR Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills

135. WR Romeo Doubs, New England Patriots

136. TE Hunter Henry, New England Patriots

137. QB Geno Smith, New York Jets

138. WR Jayden Higgins, Houston Texans

139. WR Rashid Shaheed, Seattle Seahawks

140. WR Jalen Coker, Carolina Panthers

141. WR Matthew Golden, Green Bay Packers

142. WR Isaiah Bond, Cleveland Browns

143. RB Woody Marks, Houston Texans

144. QB Fernando Mendoza, Las Vegas Raiders

145. RB Brian Robinson Jr, Atlanta Falcons

146. RB Tyler Allgeier, Arizona Cardinals

147. QB Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers

148. WR Jalen McMillan, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

149. WR Chris Bell, Miami Dolphins

150. RB Isiah Pacheco, Detroit Lions

151. WR Xavier Worthy, Kansas City Chiefs

152. RB Tyrone Tracy Jr, New York Giants

153. RB Zach Charbonnet, Seattle Seahawks

154. RB Jonah Coleman, Denver Broncos

155. RB Dylan Sampson, Cleveland Browns

156. QB Tua Tagovailoa, Atlanta Falcons

157. WR Omar Cooper Jr, New York Jets

158. WR Travis Hunter, Jacksonville Jaguars

159. WR Malik Washington, Miami Dolphins

160. WR Troy Franklin, Denver Broncos

161. TE Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints

162. QB Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland Browns

163. RB Keaton Mitchell, Los Angeles Chargers

164. RB Nicholas Singleton, Tennessee Titans

165. WR Stefon Diggs, FA

166. WR Jauan Jennings, Minnesota Vikings

167. TE Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

168. TE AJ Barner, Seattle Seahawks

169. RB Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

170. WR Keenan Allen, FA

171. TE Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers

172. TE Oronde Gadsden II, Los Angeles Chargers

173. WR Deebo Samuel, FA

174. WR Denzel Boston, Cleveland Browns

175. QB Michael Penix Jr, Atlanta Falcons

176. TE Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans

177. RB Braelon Allen, New York Jets

178. WR Tre Tucker, Las Vegas Raiders

179. TE Kenyon Sadiq, New York Jets

180. QB Kirk Cousins, Las Vegas Raiders

181. WR Kayshon Boutte, New England Patriots

182. WR Tory Horton, Seattle Seahawks

183. RB James Conner, Arizona Cardinals

184. WR Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers

185. QB Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns

186. TE Gunnar Helm, Tennessee Titans

187. TE David Njoku, Los Angeles Chargers

188. RB Tyjae Spears, Tennessee Titans

189. TE TJ Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings

190. WR Isaac TeSla, Detroit Lions

191. RB Emmett Johnson, Kansas City Chiefs

192. RB Tank Bigsby, Philadelphia Eagles

193. RB Ollie Gordon II, Miami Dolphins

194. WR Calvin Ridley, Tennessee Titans

195. RB Kaytron Allen, Washington Commanders

196. RB Emanuel Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

197. WR Darnell Mooney, New York Giants

198. WR Tank Dell, Houston Texans

199. WR Antonio Williams, Washington Commanders

200. RB Chris Brooks, Green Bay Packers

Those were our top 200 rankings for Superflex leagues. They are sure to change quite a bit as we get deeper into the offseason and training camps start back up. Be sure to check back for updates all summer leading up to all of your fantasy drafts.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News