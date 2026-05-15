The 3 Best Thursday Night Football Games Add Exciting Fantasy Football Projections

Thursday Night Football gets a lot of hate from fans. Oftentimes, the games flop, and players get injured during a short week. Does the NFL need these games? That's a hot topic of money versus accountability. Nonetheless, the games go on with a whole bunch of the NFL's latest schedule release. These are 3 games we look forward to as fantasy football competitors.

Week 2 — Lions @ Bills

The Bills open their brand new Highmark Stadium. The game shall be high-powered on paper, between the NFL's 2 best offenses. Drew Petzing brings a new mind to the Lions offense. He shall favor the ceiling of Jahmyr Gibbs as valuing an RPO pass. Gibbs will be very likely to score a touchdown, especially with David Montgomery gone. Amon-Ra St. Brown also will have a favorable matchup in the slot against Dee Alford.

The Bills will come in with high emotions for a stadium debut. Josh Allen is the MVP favorite under the new head coach, but familiar offensive coordinator Joe Brady. The Lions have a history of struggling against the run, so we can expect Buffalo to run heavy to James Cook and try to beat Detroit that way. DJ Moore will then make his team debut, but in a much tougher matchup against DJ Reed.

Week 6 — Seahawks @ Broncos

We were one Bo Nix injury away from this being Super Bowl LX. Week 6 will be bittersweet for the Broncos, as they wonder "what if?" As fans highly anticipate this matchup, it may not be the most fantasy football-relevant game. These are 2 of the NFL's top 3 defenses heading into the 2026 season.

If success is found on offense, it shall be through the most talented players outplaying the defense. That shines a light on these likely boom-or-bust players: Jadarian Price, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, RJ Harvey, Courtland Sutton, Jaylen Waddle. The game will surely be a chess match between two of the NFL's smartest head coaches: Mike MacDonald and Sean Payton.

Week 13 — Chiefs @ Rams

It is hard to imagine that the Chiefs are missing the playoffs for two straight seasons. Mahomes comes back from injury, and Travis Kelce stays playing football for one more season. Rashee Rice also projects to play in all 17 games, and, best of all, the Chiefs add Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III. The offense is bound to return to elite form, and in this turf-played game, the Chiefs shall be better than the Rams in the offense vs. defense matchup.

The Rams have the best offense in the NFL, on paper. Matthew Stafford (Reigning MVP), Kyren Williams, Blake Corum, Puka Nacua, Davante Adams, and the deepest tight end room in the NFL, featuring new rookie Max Klare. The Chiefs drafted a new, high-upside cornerback in Mansoor Delane. He shall provide a tough WR/CB matchup. Nonetheless, the Rams have too much to fail here. They are early favorites to win this potentially high-scoring affair.

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