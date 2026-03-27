Jadarian Price Highlights Dynasty Rookie Fantasy Football Sleepers

So we have been told, by some draft "experts", that this 2026 NFL Draft class is a little top-heavy. As always, time will tell on this. For every Jeremiyah Love, there is a Jadarian Price waiting to bust out. The fun part is finding those more risky players. It is time to dig in a little and see what is out there.

Jadarian Price -- Notre Dame -- Running Back

There are a few pundits who believe that Price has really been deep shelved because of all the love and fascination with Jeremiyah Love. The running back did manage 13 total touchdowns and almost 800 all purpose yards despite only 119 touches.

At the NFL Draft Combine, Price was showing out as one of the best draft running backs period. Price has the tools to rise above any timeshare and could do this sooner than most project. There is a reason why he keeps rising on lists heading into the 2026 season and not say 2027 or 2028.

Denzel Boston -- Washington -- Wide Receiver

Boston has a nose for the end zone. The wide receiver had 20 touchdowns over his final 25 games for the Washington Huskies. Here could be the problem. The hype has been taking off for a while now.

What was thought to be a second or third round pick is a likely late first round target of several teams. Boston has the tools to be a true red zone merchant of touchdowns in the NFL. He has a little breakaway speed but truly excels in getting separation in tight spaces. It is that small difference that makes a mark.

Malachi Fields could be an even deeper sleeper lurking. His final year at Notre Dame saw less chances but again those hands. Again, trying to offer some alternatives to the unconventional equation here can be helpful.

Eli Stowers -- Tight End -- Vanderbilt

For those that go deep into the SEC and think Ty Simpson is quite the quarterback, Eli Stowers was not bad himself. However, Stowers converted to a Tight End and used his natural athleticism to create instant chaos.

The numbers speak for themselves and Stowers did suffer from some missed blocking assignments. However, the player learns quickly and that cannot be taught. His raw skills at the NFL combine included setting some records for the broad jump and that vertical (45.5"). That vertical showcased his ability to go get the ball in college.

Again, here is where we disagree. Stowers had made huge strides in blocking. It is talked about a lot but NFL-like performance is mentioned a ton with the Tight End. Simply, he translates more to how the position is viewed in 2026.

Going deeper led us to Justin Joly. Joly has something and that is movement which causes problems for defenses. Most call it fluidity and I call it getting open and making yourself a target. He is a young player who can grow a little in his 240-pound frame and cause nightmares in the right offense.

Heading Further Off The Radars

Adam Randall is one of those longer fantasy swings to take as a huge running back who has surprising speed. Seeing the 4.5 second 40 was not a surprise. Most saw that speed at Clemson. He is a former receiver with big hands who converted late to running back. The risk is extreme but so could be the reward for the right team.

Taylen Green is a big play, highlight reel, quarterback. At Arkansas, he filled up enough social media accounts with viral plays. Unfortuately, the processing time on plays that broke down was not quite there. Green, to his credit, has been working on that. However, the team that drafts him (likely third round or later) will need to work with him. The player is more than willing and that counts.

The only P4 RB prospects since 2015 with a broad jump > 125.000" and a YPRR > 2.15 in their 'best' college season..



🔘 Seth McGowan, Kentucky

🔘 Alvin Kamara, Tennessee

🔘 Travis Etienne, Clemson pic.twitter.com/U6MjEPg829 — Adam Carter (@impactfbdata) March 27, 2026

Seth McGowan from Kentucky is an accleration merchant. His overall speed will not wow many but his agility and fluidity will. Again, a running back like him is going to take time. Le'Veon Moss was originally in this spot for us but injuries are still a considerable worry.

This NFL Draft will be a fun one.

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