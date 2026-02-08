Bettors Continue To Ignore This Drake Maye Passing Prop Ahead Of Super Bowl LX

The New England Patriots will square off against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX, marking the team’s first trip since 2018. The Patriots enter Sunday’s game boasting one of the top offenses in the NFL, spearheaded by second-year quarterback Drake Maye.

Maye emerged as one of the top quarterbacks in the league this season, building on a promising rookie campaign from 2024. The star signal-caller finished second in the MVP race, falling just one first-place vote short of Matthew Stafford. He completed a league-best 72% of his passes for 4,394 yards and 31 touchdowns with eight interceptions, earning a spot on the All-Pro second-team.

He’s set to be one of the youngest quarterbacks in NFL history to start in the Super Bowl, with New England looking to win its seventh Super Bowl in franchise history, breaking a tie with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the most in league history. Maye offers a plethora of favorable betting props, and could help bettors cash in with another stellar performance.

The Patriots signal-caller is coming off a quiet performance against the Denver Broncos in the AFC Championship, throwing for just 86 yards, but racked up 65 yards and a touchdown on the ground. His rushing performance marked one of his best of the season, as the Patriots continue to lean on the run game throughout the postseason.

Despite his surge in rushing production, his prop for passing attempts remains elevated ahead of the Super Bowl, causing bettors to search elsewhere for Maye’s favorable lines. Here is one unfavorable prop that bettors continue to ignore ahead of Super Bowl LX:

Bettors Ignoring Drake Maye’s 30.5 Passing Attempts Prop… And For Good Reason

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) hands the ball off to running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) during the first quarter of the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

New England’s run game has remained a focal point throughout the entire season. During the regular season, the Patriots’ rushing attack ranked sixth in the NFL, a trend that has persisted throughout the playoffs.

Rhamondre Stevenson has reclaimed his bell-cow role in the backfield, with TreVeyon Henderson taking the back seat to the veteran back. Stevenson has posted 70 yards in each of his last two games, surpassing 16 carries in each contest. The offense will likely continue such a trend against Seattle, which boasts one of the top secondaries in the NFL.

The Seahawks’ pass defense allowed just 128 yards in the team’s divisional round win over the San Francisco 49ers, which could deter the Patriots’ offense from putting the ball in the air in an effort to minimize mistakes. Maye offers a 30.5 passing attempt prop for the Super Bowl, coming into the big game without a 30-pass-attempt game over the entirety of the postseason thus far.

Bettors continue to overlook Maye’s passing attempt line, and for good reason. The offensive philosophy will remain simple for Josh McDaniels and company: Keep the ball on the ground and minimize mistakes in what projects to be a highly contested matchup between two of the top defensive units in the NFL this season.

