Bhayshul Tuten: The Rookie Not Enough People Are Talking About In Fantasy Football

Bhayshul Tuten’s speed and upside make him a potential fantasy sleeper and Travis Etienne handcuff for the 2025 season.

Shawn Childs

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) reacts to his touchdown score during the fourth quarter of an NFL preseason matchup at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. The Steelers defeated the Jaguars 31-25.
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) reacts to his touchdown score during the fourth quarter of an NFL preseason matchup at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. The Steelers defeated the Jaguars 31-25. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Bhayshul Tuten brings blazing speed and big-play ability to the Jacksonville Jaguars backfield after an explosive college career at North Carolina A&T and Virginia Tech. While still developing as a pass-catcher, his home-run potential makes him a high-upside stash and a possible handcuff to Travis Etienne in 2025 fantasy football.

Bhayshul Tuten, Jacksonville Jaguars

Tuten started his college career at North Carolina A&T, where he played for two seasons. After a minimal freshman year (37/215/3 with 10 catches for 230 yards and one score), he had an active year in 2022 (1,705 combined yards with 17 touchdowns and 31 catches on 239 touches). He gained an impressive 6.6 yards per rush and 11.0 yards per catch.

His transfer to Virginia Tech led to two competitive seasons as their lead running back. In 2023, Tuten was more active in the passing game (27/239/2 while gaining 863 rushing yards with 10 scores on 173 carries). The following year, he showed more explosiveness (6.3 yards per carry), leading to more success rushing (183/1,159/15). The Hokies completed 23 passes to him, but Tuten gained only 81 yards with two touchdowns.

He ran a 4.32 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, highlighting his impact speed. Tuten is willing to mix it up on inside runs while showcasing the ability to break tackles and slip through tiny cracks to make big plays. When getting into space, he eats up ground with ease, creating separation from trailing defenders. Tuten will stick his head and shoulder down to finish runs, but this tactic can lead to some fumbles and future injuries.

Bhayshul Tuten 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook And Ranking

Despite his size (5’9” and 205 lbs.), he hangs tough in pass protection. Tuten needs more experience to help improve his decision-making in tight quarters, and his foundation in pass-catching isn’t NFL-ready. His home run ability will force the Jaguars to get him on the field at some point in the year. Tuten won’t fly under the radar for sharp drafters looking for upside. Possible handcuff for Travis Etienne drafters, and a dream of hitting on this year’s Bucky Irving.

Tuten is currently the RB51 in our 2025 PPR Rankings and the RB50 in Non-PPR formats.

