Bijan Robinson 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook, Projections, And Ranking
Over 31 games at Texas, Bijan Robinson gained 4,215 combined yards with 41 touchdowns and 60 catches. The Longhorns gave him 277 touches in 2022, highlighted by his success in the run game (258/1,580/18). His best pass-catching opportunity came in 2021 (26/295/4). Robinson finished 2022 with three impact games (20/183/3 with one catch for 19 yards, 30/209/1 with two catches for 34 yards, and 25/243/4).
Robinson ran many of his plays out of the shotgun, where he showed patience and a counterpuncher’s mentality. Knocking him off his feet with arm tackles below the belt is a challenging approach for defenders to employ. His ability to hesitate in the heat of a tackle leads to surprising plays in tight quarters. Robinson’s flow and movements in the passing game project to an elite level. When seeing daylight early, he hits the gas with the wiggles to make defenders miss at the second level of the defense.
In his first NFL game, Robinson (83 combined yards with a touchdown and six catches) played well, but the Falcons' coaching staff balked at giving him goal-line carries. Tyler Allgeier had three rushes inside the five-yard line, resulting in two touchdowns.
Over the next 16 games, Allgeier gained a miserable 3.6 yards per carry of his 171 chances, while Robinson outgained him by almost a yard per rush (204/920/4 – 4.5 yards per rush). In Week 7, he gave the fantasy market a kick to the jimmies due to playing only 11 snaps (illness) and no mention of the issue pregame.
When at his best, Robinson scored more than 20.00 fantasy points in PPR formats in four games (20.30, 21.20, 27.30, and 26.10). He had a floor of 10.00 fantasy points in 14 matchups. Atlanta gave him only three carries inside the five-yard line all season (Allgeier finished with six in close rushes).
The Falcons rode Robinson early and often last season, leading to impressive stats in the run game (304/1,456/14) while gaining 4.8 yards per carry. He upped his catch total (61) despite fewer targets (72), scoring opportunities (one TD), and smaller catch plays (7.1 YPC). Atlanta had him on the field for 75.3% of their plays.
Robinson rushed for more than 100 yards in five contests (21/103/1, 20/116/2, 26/102/1, 22/125, and 28/170/2) while delivering a best run over his last six starts (137/673/8 with 16 catches for 72 yards – 23.08 FPPG in PPR formats). He scored over 20.00 fantasy points in 10 of his final 12 games. His floor was 10.30 fantasy points.
In many fantasy drafts, Robinson is the second player drafted this year behind Ja’Marr Chase. His cleaner opportunity and a high floor in the passing game put him in a special area, reserved for the best backs in NFL history. Next stop: 2,000 combined yards with a high floor in scoring and a push over 75 catches.
Robinson is currently the RB1 in our 2025 PPR Rankings.