Bijan Robinson Inspired Fantasy Football Team Names
The NFL regular season is right around the corner, meaning fantasy football drafts — and mock drafts — are happening as each day passes.
There are many fun aspects of fantasy football. Some of which often change year-over-year, such as team names. They give individual rosters a unique identity and can significantly impact the fun and engagement of a league.
Team names that’re clever or funny aren’t necessary, but oftentimes foster a more competitive and active fantasy football community. One popular way to come up with creative names is by drawing inspiration from star players on one’s team.
The Atlanta Falcons’ Bijan Robinson is a top option at running back on fantasy football teams this season. By nature, the third-year pro has also been a target for many fantasy team names.
Robinson finished the 2024 season as RB4 in half PPR, scoring 311.2 points (18.3 per game). He rushed for 1,456 yards and 14 TDs. He also caught 61 passes for 431 yards and 1 TD. Robinson currently has a consensus average draft position (ADP) of third overall across all platforms in half PPR redraft leagues, according to FantasyPros.
Here’s a list of Robinson-inspired team names to individualize your team and surprise league mates:
To Infinity and Bijan
A fun play on the “Toy Story” catchphrase, “To infinity and beyond,” said by the character Buzz Lightyear.
Bed, Bath & Bijan
Drawing inspiration from the retail chain Bed Bath & Beyond.
Run Bijan Run!
A fitting name based on the famous quote “Run Forest Run!” from the movie Forest Gump.
Bijan Mustard
A humorous twist on the condiment Dijon mustard.
To Be, or Not To Bijan
A Shakespearean twist, as “To be, or not to be” is a famous line from Shakespeare's play “Hamlet.”
Bijan With The Wind
A play on words of the movie “Gone With The Wind.”
Above & Bijan
A name inspired by the electronic music group Above & Beyond.
AirBnBijan
A creative option influenced by the vacation property rentals company Airbnb.
Bijan Wick
Named after the thriller film series and character “John Wick.”
Bijanosaurus Rex
A fun, Tyrannosaurus Rex dinosaur-themed name.
Let Bijans Be Bijans
A twist on the saying “Let bygones be bygones.”
Beauty & The Bijan
A fairy tale-themed name based on “Beauty and the Beast.”
Obi-jan Kenobi
For Star Wars fans: named after Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi.
Bijan al Gaib
A reference to the movie “Dune.” Lisan al-Gaib, a phrase from the film, was the Fremen term for their offworld prophet or messiah.
Crazy Rich Bijans
A play on the movie “Crazy Rich Asians.”
Resting Bijan Face
A humorous take on the phrase resting bitch face.
Robinson’s Revenge
An alliterative, straightforward name that proclaims a team is back for vengeance.
Bijan Blueprint
Implies a well-planned and executed team.
Bijan’s Bandits
Suggests a team that steals wins.
Beast Mode Bijan
Emphasizes Robinson's power and running style.