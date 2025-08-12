Funny Fantasy Football Team Names For 2025
Whether your fantasy draft board is already locked in or you’re still knee-deep in rankings research, one thing’s certain—you can’t overlook the most important part of your roster: the name that will fly on your banner all season long.
Okay, maybe that’s a bit of hyperbole. Your team name isn’t the most important part of your season but it certainly can set the tone. Nothing says an idle team owner who isn’t going to scrounge the waiver wire more than “Team Matt” or "Team 2." Those are team names that screams auto draft energy.
A sharp, funny team name is like that late-round sleeper who ends up winning you the league—unexpected, unforgettable, and talked about for months.
Think of it as your franchise’s identity. The right name blends your sense of humor with a nod to the stars on your squad, whether that’s a pun on your RB1, a reference to your favorite binge-worthy television show, or a play on a classic song lyric.
Let your creativity run wild, take that big swing, and make sure your squad’s name is every bit as championship-caliber as the roster you’ve assembled. Whether you’re chasing a Saquon Barkley–inspired gem, looking for team names for rookie players in Dynasty leagues, or scrolling through ideas for each of the four core position groups, Fantasy Sports on SI has you covered.
Best Fantasy Team Names Based On Quarterbacks
- Bryce Bryce Baby
- The Bryce Is Right
- 99 Problems But A-Rich Ain’t One
- Get A-Rich Or Die Trying
- Cobra Kyler
- Don’t Murray, Be Happy
- Dude, Where’s Lamar?
- Lamar You Serious
- Lamar The Merrier
- Lamar You Not Entertained?
- I’m Sorry Miss Jackson
- Burrowito Bowl
- Beg, Burrow, Steal
- Super Smash Burrows
- Loud And Stroud
- G’Off My Lawn
- Shake It Goff
- Turn Your Head & Goff
- Sherlock Mahomes
- Country Roads, Take Mahomes
- Game Of Mahomes
- Lawrence And Order
- Hurts Locker
- It Hurts So Good
- Tuafinity And Beyond
- Just The Tua Of Us
- Tua Legit To Quit
- Joshin Around
- Josh Darn It
- Josh.0
- It’s Allen The Hips
- Allen Or Nothing
- Dakstreet Boys
- Dak To The Future
- Baby Got Dak
- Hit Me With Your Prescott
- Maye The Force Be With You
- Mayfield Of Dreams
- Fields Of Dreams
- Purdy Fly For A White Guy
- Love Shack
- LL Cool Jayden
- Penix Rising
- Inglorious Staffords
Best Fantasy Team Names Based On Running Backs
- To Infinity And Bijan
- Bijan With The Wind
- Bed, Bath, And Bijan
- Bijan Mustard
- Obi-Jan Kenobi
- Breece’s Pieces
- Better Call Hall
- The Man In Jahmyrror
- Never Gonna Gibbs You Up
- Gibbs And You Shall Receive
- Je Ne Saquon
- Gone In 60 Saquons
- All Barkley, No Bite
- I Think I Pulled McCaff
- Run CMC
- Christian Mingle
- Achane In The Membrane
- Achane Reaction
- D’Jango Achaned
- Pain In The Ash
- Ladies And Jeantymen
- Henry Given Sunday
- Henrything Is Possible
- Rubber Bucky
- Josh Jacobs Jingleheimer Schmidt
- Taylor Park Boys
- The ManTaylorian
- Tinker Taylor Soldier Spy
- For Kyren Out Loud
- Lights, Kamara, Action!
- Super Kamario
- Straight Outta Hampton
- Green Eggs And Hampton
- Yellow Chubamarine
- Bone Thugz N Montgomery
- Graveyard Swift
- You Better Pacheco Self
- Dead Pollard’s Society
- The Pollard Express
- The Mixon Administration
- Here’s To You, Brian Robinson
- Game Of Tyrones
- All You Can Etienne
- Etienne Phone Home
- Public Etiennemy
- SpaghEtienne Meatballs
- Javonte’s Inferno
- Najee See Me, Najee Don’t
- Rhamondre 3000
- Hot Chubb Time Machine
- Kenneth Walker, Texas Ranger
Best Fantasy Team Names Based On Wide Receivers
- Ja’Marr You Not Entertained?
- Dude, Where’s My Ja’Marr?
- Ja'Marrvelous Mrs. Maisel
- We Built This Griddy
- Griddy Little Liars
- Silence Of The Lambs
- CeeDee Had A Little Lamb
- CeeDeeCee Guidelines
- Like A Good Nabers
- A Good Day In The Nabershood
- Amon A Roll
- Amon Joy
- Nakua Matata
- Don’t Puka The Bear
- Apukalypse Now
- Aiyukrazy?
- America’s Next Top Waddle
- How I Metcalf Your Mother
- Teenage Mutant Ngigba Turtles
- Drake’s On A Plane
- Drake It Til You Make It
- I Can’t Find McConkeys
- Pin The Tail On McConkey
- D. Adams Family
- Olave Garden
- Finding Deebo
- Nicolodeon!
- Assassin’s Reed
- Reek & Destroy
- Tyreeks & Geeks
- Knockin’ On Evans Door
- Stairway To Evans
- Rome Wasn’t Built In Odunze
- Red Solo Kupp
- Cooper Troopers
- That’s What Shaheed Said
- Diggs In A Blanket
- Thomas The Tank Engine
- Zay My Name
- Forgive And Legette
- 24 Garrett Gold
- Bottles Of Jameson
- Jakobi-Wan Kenobi
- Slim Pickens
Best Fantasy Team Names Based On Tight Ends
- Brockback Mountain
- Austin Bowers
- School Of Brock
- Runaway McBride
- Say Hello To My Kittle Friend
- Kittle Red Riding Hood
- Kittles: Taste The Rainbow
- The Goedert, The Bad, The Ugly
- Dallas Goedert Buyer’s Club
- LaPorta Potties
- Livin' LaPorta Loca
- Hockenson Loogies
- Hocktoberfest
- Love Ertz
- I’m Only Njoking
- Engram Toenail
- Pitts And Giggles
- Scared Pittsless
- Kincaid Of The Hill
- Naked And Kincaid
- Citizen Kincaid
- World Warren Z
- Loveland Island
- Bounty Hunters
- A Likely Story