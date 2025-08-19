Bijan Robinson And 3 More Must-Draft Targets in Round 1 of Fantasy Football Leagues
The first round of a fantasy football draft is where leagues can be won and lost. This is the one round where you do not get to capitalize on value as much as others. All of these players are at the top of the game. They must stay that way. Sure, you may draft a player at 7th that can finish as a top-two player, but you cannot draft a player that will outperform ADP by 20, 30, 50 spots as some will do. It is vital that you draft a consistently good player with low-risk. These are my top first round targets.
Ja'Marr Chase
Consensus ADP: 1.7
My top player in fantasy football is Ja'Marr Chase. At least, in PPR leagues. Chase had a mindboggling 36 targets in the red zone last year. That is over two per game. His catch rate? 72.6%. His red zone upside is the reason why I drafted Chase highly last year, and I will do it again. Burrow-Chase in the best connection in the NFL and it cannot die down with the options in the Bengals passing game.
I loved seeing the Bengals target these tight ends on Monday Night Football. This should actually help Chase get freed up even more.
Bijan Robinson
Consensus ADP: 2.7
The Falcons are among my top sleeper teams in the NFL. I love what this offense looked like towards the end of 2024. Progression is a key to success, and this team has showed it. Robinson had 365 touches last year, and with Michael Penix and this improved offense, that number may approach 400. I expect Atlanta to become a top-ten offense and maintain higher time of possession as well as touchdown opportunity. Bijan is my top player in non-PPR leagues.
Don't be this guy.
CeeDee Lamb
Consensus ADP: 6.9
I am totally crossing out his 2024 season. As Dak went down, so did the entire team. They enter 2025 hungrier than ever and the connection that thrived in 2023 will be right back in action.
Brian Schottenheimer is a pass-heavy offensive mind. With Javonte Williams and Jaydon Blue, I would not expect the team to have confidence in their run game. It will be all ball for Dak and CeeDee. He is my number two wide receiver, clearly above Jefferson. I would take Lamb at 3rd overall.
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Amon-Ra St. Brown continues to be one of the most impressive players to me. He was not quite a top NFL prospect, but he has become a top player. Between his route-running, catch-ability, demeanor, and consistency, he is a true baller. Amon-Ra averages about 9 targets per game, and I could see that increase with John Morton in as the offensive coordinator. Of course, the Lions will run the ball, but Morton;s track record shows that he loves to pass more than most.