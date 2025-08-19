Fantasy Sports

Bijan Robinson And 3 More Must-Draft Targets in Round 1 of Fantasy Football Leagues

These are four players that will be the best-valued 1st round targets in 2025 fantasy football.

Thomas Carelli

Aug 15, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) warms up before a game against the Tennessee Titans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Aug 15, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) warms up before a game against the Tennessee Titans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

The first round of a fantasy football draft is where leagues can be won and lost. This is the one round where you do not get to capitalize on value as much as others. All of these players are at the top of the game. They must stay that way. Sure, you may draft a player at 7th that can finish as a top-two player, but you cannot draft a player that will outperform ADP by 20, 30, 50 spots as some will do. It is vital that you draft a consistently good player with low-risk. These are my top first round targets.

Ja'Marr Chase

Consensus ADP: 1.7

My top player in fantasy football is Ja'Marr Chase. At least, in PPR leagues. Chase had a mindboggling 36 targets in the red zone last year. That is over two per game. His catch rate? 72.6%. His red zone upside is the reason why I drafted Chase highly last year, and I will do it again. Burrow-Chase in the best connection in the NFL and it cannot die down with the options in the Bengals passing game.

I loved seeing the Bengals target these tight ends on Monday Night Football. This should actually help Chase get freed up even more.

Bijan Robinson

Consensus ADP: 2.7

The Falcons are among my top sleeper teams in the NFL. I love what this offense looked like towards the end of 2024. Progression is a key to success, and this team has showed it. Robinson had 365 touches last year, and with Michael Penix and this improved offense, that number may approach 400. I expect Atlanta to become a top-ten offense and maintain higher time of possession as well as touchdown opportunity. Bijan is my top player in non-PPR leagues.

Don't be this guy.

CeeDee Lamb

Consensus ADP: 6.9

I am totally crossing out his 2024 season. As Dak went down, so did the entire team. They enter 2025 hungrier than ever and the connection that thrived in 2023 will be right back in action.

Brian Schottenheimer is a pass-heavy offensive mind. With Javonte Williams and Jaydon Blue, I would not expect the team to have confidence in their run game. It will be all ball for Dak and CeeDee. He is my number two wide receiver, clearly above Jefferson. I would take Lamb at 3rd overall.

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Amon-Ra St. Brown continues to be one of the most impressive players to me. He was not quite a top NFL prospect, but he has become a top player. Between his route-running, catch-ability, demeanor, and consistency, he is a true baller. Amon-Ra averages about 9 targets per game, and I could see that increase with John Morton in as the offensive coordinator. Of course, the Lions will run the ball, but Morton;s track record shows that he loves to pass more than most.

More Fantasy Sports on SI News:

feed

Published |Modified
Thomas Carelli
THOMAS CARELLI

Thomas Carelli is a sportswriter based on Northern New Jersey. He is a massive New York Jets and Mets fan, but that is not where is sports fandom stops. He loves to watch and play golf, all things football, baseball, and much more. If he can watch it, he will. Thomas graduated from William Paterson University in 2018 with a Bachelor's Degree in Sport Management. He spent 4 years working at a local golf course, volunteered past PGA events, and spent some part-time experience with the New York Jets events team. His passions for sport runs deep and his articles show for it.

Home/NFL