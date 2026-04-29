Bills Rookie Wide Receiver Skyler Bell Is a Dynasty Sleeper to Watch in 2026

The Buffalo Bills keep adding speed to an already dangerous offense, and rookie wide receiver Skyler Bell could be one of the more interesting long-term bets from this draft class. After a breakout run at University of Connecticut, Bell now lands in an ideal fantasy ecosystem with Josh Allen under center.

Skyler Bell, Buffalo Bills

After a rather pedestrian first three years at Wisconsin (69/915/6) over 26 games, Bell found his stride in his two seasons at Connecticut. He worked as a big plays wideout in 2024 (50/860/5 – 17.2 yards per catch), followed by an explosive year (101 catches for 1,278 yards and 13 touchdowns). He gained over 100 yards in seven matchups in 2025 (4/135/2, 11/107, 14/113/1, 10/125/1, 8/158/1, 8/149/3, and 8/125), with three other games with at least seven catches (7/92, 11/87/2, and 8/70).

Speed at the wide receiver position continued to be the theme in 2026. Bell ran a 4.40 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. His release needs work; Bell’s hands could be suspect in tight battles over the middle of the field. He has the tools to pile up catches close to the line of scrimmage, while also threatening them over the long field with or without the ball.

Skyler Bell 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: Bell upgrades the Bills’ wide receiver speed, with a high enough college resume to compete for chain-moving catches. His new kid on the block feel should rank him ahead of Keon Coleman heading to training camp. Interesting player to follow this summer, with a deep flier price tag.

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