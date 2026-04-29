Bills Rookie Wide Receiver Skyler Bell Is a Dynasty Sleeper to Watch in 2026
The Buffalo Bills keep adding speed to an already dangerous offense, and rookie wide receiver Skyler Bell could be one of the more interesting long-term bets from this draft class. After a breakout run at University of Connecticut, Bell now lands in an ideal fantasy ecosystem with Josh Allen under center.
Skyler Bell, Buffalo Bills
After a rather pedestrian first three years at Wisconsin (69/915/6) over 26 games, Bell found his stride in his two seasons at Connecticut. He worked as a big plays wideout in 2024 (50/860/5 – 17.2 yards per catch), followed by an explosive year (101 catches for 1,278 yards and 13 touchdowns). He gained over 100 yards in seven matchups in 2025 (4/135/2, 11/107, 14/113/1, 10/125/1, 8/158/1, 8/149/3, and 8/125), with three other games with at least seven catches (7/92, 11/87/2, and 8/70).
Speed at the wide receiver position continued to be the theme in 2026. Bell ran a 4.40 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. His release needs work; Bell’s hands could be suspect in tight battles over the middle of the field. He has the tools to pile up catches close to the line of scrimmage, while also threatening them over the long field with or without the ball.
Skyler Bell 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Fantasy Outlook: Bell upgrades the Bills’ wide receiver speed, with a high enough college resume to compete for chain-moving catches. His new kid on the block feel should rank him ahead of Keon Coleman heading to training camp. Interesting player to follow this summer, with a deep flier price tag.
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With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.Follow Shawn__Childs