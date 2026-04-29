Joe Brady Can Unlock Josh Allen’s True Upside as Best Fantasy Quarterback Ever

There’s no mystery at the top of 2026 fantasy football quarterback rankings: Josh Allen remains the gold standard. Even in a season where the Buffalo Bills leaned more heavily on the run and saw underwhelming wide receiver production, Allen still delivered elite fantasy output and enters the new season with an even stronger supporting cast. And perhaps a better offensive-minded coach in Joe Brady.

Josh Allen's OC Joe Brady is now his HC in Buffalo 🦬 pic.twitter.com/mzDWR2zBON — NFL (@NFL) January 27, 2026

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Over the past three seasons, Allen has been an edge player scoring touchdowns in the run game (111/524/15, 102/531/12, and 112/579/14). He comes off a career high in yards per pass attempt (8.0) despite having below-par production from his wide receivers (180/2,107/11 on 270 targets). A shorter passing window was a factor (40 sacks – 14 in 2024), but the real story was underperformance at wideout behind Khalil Shakir (72/719/4 on 95 targets).

Keon Coleman (38/404/4 on 59 targets) was a bust, partly due to being featured closer to the line of scrimmage (10.4 YPC) than his rookie season (19.2 yards per catch). Josh Palmer (22/303/0 on 37 targets) was a poor investment, along with Elijah Moore (9/112/0 on 17 targets).

The Bills relied more on their tight ends (97/1,210/12 on 121 targets) last season while being a run-first offense.

Over the past six seasons, Allen has been a top-tier NFL and fantasy quarterback, highlighted by his ability to deliver combined touchdowns (45, 42, 42, 43, 40, and 39). He comes off a career low in passing yards (3,668) and pass attempts (460 – 646 in 2021) while seeing his passing touchdowns regress for five consecutive seasons (37, 36, 35, 29, 28, and 25). Allen finished last season with his highest completion rate (69.3%).

Buffalo made a wide receiver splash by acquiring DJ Moore in early March, giving Allen a player who can work the short areas of the field and test a defense over the long field. Their front office decided to bring back Keon Coleman while drafting Skylar Ball in the fourth round.

Josh Allen 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: Allen was the top fantasy quarterback (414.30) again last season in four-point passing touchdowns leagues despite scoring fewer fantasy points than in 2024 (424.35) and 2023 (457.70). Buffalo wants to run the ball, and their star quarterback will continue to snipe touchdowns on the ground in the red zone. Dalton Kincaid showed growth last season when on the field and healthy, making him a key part of Allen’s passing success in 2026, along with a rebound year out of DJ Moore.

With 4,500 combined yards and 40 touchdowns, the Bills' signal caller will be the first quarterback drafted in most fantasy leagues this summer. Allen had three impact games (42.70, 47.85, and 40.35 fantasy points) last season at home while scoring at least 25.00 fantasy points in 10 of his 18 starts. He scored 27 of his 45 touchdowns (including the playoffs) at home, with only four interceptions.

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