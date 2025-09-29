Bills vs. Patriots and Other Week 5 Over/Under Games to Target in Fantasy Football
Week 5 of the NFL season is already upon us, and the challenge of setting lineups and finding an edge in fantasy football only becomes greater than the week before.
While talent and matchups always matter, one of the most reliable indicators of fantasy potential comes from the betting market. High over/unders signal expected scoring, and more points on the board generally translate to more opportunities for fantasy production. Every touchdown and red-zone trip boosts the chances for quarterbacks, running backs, receivers, tight ends and even kickers to deliver starter-worthy numbers.
This week’s slate offers several matchups with enticing totals. A handful of contests stand out as potential fantasy goldmines, making them worth targeting when finalizing lineups. Below are the games, along with some included fantasy football analysis and advice.
*Over/under totals obtained from FanDuel Sportsbook*
Detroit Lions @ Cincinnati Bengals (O/U: 49.5)
Even with Jake Browning under center for the Bengals, this game has the potential to be a shootout. Both offenses boast explosive skill players, and both defenses have proven to be exploitable thus far. Jared Goff is a strong start against a Bengals defense that’s surrendered the seventh-most passing yards per game (240.7). His pass-catchers are locked in, as Amon-Ra St. Brown is a must-start, and Jameson Williams is an intriguing flex option with lots of upside. Sam LaPorta also belongs in lineups, as Cincinnati is among the league leaders in fantasy points awarded to tight ends. On the ground, both Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery are starters in this contest. Gibbs brings PPR juice while Monty maintains a substantial workload on the ground after coming off a monster performance against the Ravens. For Cincinnati, Jake Browning is more of a two-QB/Superflex option, but his weapons make him viable. Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins are both automatic plays in a projected high-scoring affair, while Chase Brown is worth starting with volume on his side in what could be a back-and-forth game script.
Quarterbacks:
Jared Goff - Start
Jake Browning - Two QB/Superflex Play
Running Backs:
Jahmyr Gibbs - Must Start
David Montgomery - Start
Chase Brown - Start
Wide Receivers:
Ja’Marr Chase - Must Start
Tee Higgins - Start
Amon-Ra St. Brown - Must Start
Jameson Williams - Start
Tight Ends:
Sam LaPorta - Start
New England Patriots @ Buffalo Bills (O/U: 49.5)
This AFC East clash has sneaky shootout potential, as Josh Allen and the Bills are the hottest team in the NFL, and Drake Maye is finding his rhythm with the Patriots. James Cook is a must-start, while Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson are flex-level plays against a Buffalo front that has allowed the second-most yards rushing per game (164.3) through four weeks. However, their timeshare makes things tricky. Stefon Diggs is a strong start in his revenge game, especially after posting his best game as a Patriot last week. Khalil Shakir is emerging as a reliable WR3/flex in this offense with touchdowns in back-to-back contests. Keon Coleman is a deeper flex dart throw, but Patriots wideouts like Kayshon Boutte and DeMario Douglas should remain on the bench. At tight end, Dalton Kincaid remains a strong start, while Hunter Henry should sit. Buffalo is one of the toughest defenses against tight ends so far this season.
Quarterbacks:
Josh Allen - Must Start
Drake Maye - Start
Running Backs:
James Cooks - Must Start
Rhamondre Stevenson - Flex
TreVeyon Henderson - Flex
Ray Davis - Sit
Wide Receivers:
Stefon Diggs - Start
Khalil Shakir - Start
Keon Coleman - Flex
Kayshon Boutte - Sit
DeMario Douglas - Sit
Joshua Palmer - Sit
Tight Ends:
Dalton Kincaid - Start
Hunter Henry - Sit
Las Vegas Raiders @ Indianapolis Colts (O/U: 48.5)
This game may not carry the same name recognition as others on the slate, but Daniel Jones and the Rams are loaded with fantasy appeal, and Ashton Jeanty and the Raiders have potential to shine in favorable matchups. Jones continues to be a viable start given his rushing floor and the matchup, while Geno Smith is better left on the bench until Las Vegas’ passing game shows more consistency. In the backfield, Jonathan Taylor is a must-start centerpiece who should see plenty of work regardless of game script, and Jeanty makes for a strong start for the same reason, especially coming off his three-touchdown performance against the Bears. At wide receiver, Michael Pittman Jr. is a reliable starter with steady volume, while Jakobi Meyers can be deployed as a flex option. Tre Tucker and Josh Downs don’t project for enough targets to trust in lineups this week. At tight end, both Brock Bowers and Tyler Warren are strong starting options as both are dynamic weapons in each team’s respective offense.
Quarterbacks:
Daniel Jones - Start
Geno Smith - Sit
Running Backs:
Jonathan Taylor - Must Start
Ashton Jeanty - Start
Wide Receivers:
Michael Pittman Jr. - Start
Jakobi Meyers - Flex
Tre Tucker - Sit
Josh Downs - Sit
Tight Ends:
Brock Bowers - Start
Tyler Warren - Start
Washington Commanders @ Los Angeles Chargers (O/U: 47.5)
This matchup profiles as a fantasy-friendly environment, as Jayden Daniels’ return from injury is anticipated. Both quarterbacks are viable starters. Daniels’ rushing ability makes him a strong play if he’s healthy, while Justin Herbert should thrive against a Washington secondary that has given up splash plays all season. In the backfield, Omarion Hampton is the safest start thanks to his volume, while Jacory Croskey-Merritt is a deeper flex option. Chris Rodriguez Jr. and Jeremy McNichols can be left on the bench. At receiver, Terry McLaurin (if active) is a starter, even with his recent struggles. Deebo Samuel also belongs in lineups due to his versatility. Quentin Johnston has established himself as the biggest breakout player in 2025. Therefore, he should stay in lineups this week. Keenan Allen and Ladd McConkey are both flex considerations in what should be a pass-heavy script. Finally, Zach Ertz should be benched, as the Chargers have guarded the tight end position well thus far in 2025.
Quarterbacks:
Jaden Daniels (Q) - Start
Justin Herbert - Start
Running Backs:
Omarion Hampton - Start
Jacory Croskey-Merritt - Flex
Chris Rodriguez Jr. - Sit
Jeremy McNichols - Sit
Wide Receivers:
Terry McLaurin (Q) - Start
Deebo Samuel - Start
Quentin Johnston - Start
Keenan Allen - Flex
Ladd McConkey - Flex
Tight Ends:
Zach Ertz - Bench
San Francisco 49ers @ Los Angeles Rams (O/U: 46.5)
The NFC West clash between the 49ers and Rams may have a slightly lower total than some other shootouts this week, but the offensive stars on both sides make it a strong fantasy target. Brock Purdy remains a solid start thanks to his efficiency and weapons, while Matthew Stafford is viable as well in what could be a competitive, back-and-forth game. Christian McCaffrey is, as always, a must-start centerpiece, and Kyren Williams deserves the RB2 nod with his heavy usage in both phases. At receiver, Puka Nacua is also a lineup lock, as he’s currently the WR1 in PPR formats. Davante Adams still commands fantasy relevance, as he’s reached the end zone in three straight games. Ricky Pearsall (if healthy) is a start-worthy option given his growing role, while Jauan Jennings is a flex play in deeper leagues. At tight end, Jake Tonges is worth a flyer in deeper formats with George Kittle still sidelined, as the Rams are middle-of-the-pack in terms of fantasy points allowed to tight ends.
Quarterbacks:
Brock Purdy - Start
Matthew Stafford - Start
Running Backs:
Christian McCaffrey - Must Start
Kyren Williams - Start
Blake Corum - Sit
Brian Robinson Jr. - Sit
Wide Receivers:
Puka Nacua - Must Start
Davante Adams - Start
Ricky Pearsall (Q) - Start
Jauan Jennings - Flex
Tight Ends:
Jake Tonges - Deeper League Play