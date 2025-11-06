Bo Nix And 4 Other PrizePicks Plays For Thursday Night Football: Raiders Vs. Broncos
Week 10 of the NFL season kicks off with an AFC West showdown between the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football. Las Vegas will go on the road, coming off a 30-29 overtime loss at the hands of the Jacksonville Jaguars at home in Week 8. Denver will look to defend a six-game win streak at home, coming off an 18-15 win over the Houston Texans in their last time out. For PrizePicks users, Thursday night will present an opportunity to wager on an old-school divisional rivalry. Here are the five top PrizePicks plays for Thursday Night Football.
Bo Nix Over 217.5 Passing Yards
Amid Denver’s 7-2 start to the season, second-year signal-caller Bo Nix has emerged as one of the top quarterbacks in the AFC, entering Week 10 among the top-10 in passing yards and top-three in passing touchdowns. Matched up against the NFL’s 21st-ranked pass defense in yards, Nix should manage to eclipse 218 yards through the air, a mark he’s hit in four games already this season, and twice over his last three games.
J.K. Dobbins Over 71.5 Rushing Yards
J.K. Dobbins has helped spearhead an explosive Broncos offense with efficient production out of the backfield. Entering Week 10, Dobbins ranks fifth in the league in rushing and sixth in carries, presenting ideal volume and production as a baseline for PrizePicks users. Paired with Las Vegas’ struggling run defense, which has allowed the 16th most rushing yards of any unit, fans are likely to see another significant performance from one of the top backs in the NFL this season.
Courtland Sutton Over 57.5 Receiving Yards
Rounding out Denver’s three-headed monster on offense is star wide receiver Courtland Sutton, who offers a favorable line of 58 yards for Thursday night’s game, entering Week 9 ranked 11th in the NFL in receiving. So far this season, Sutton has eclipsed 58 yards through the air in six games and has seen past trends of elevated volume versus struggling defenses, something that projects to continue on Thursday night.
Geno Smith Over 212.5 Passing Yards
After an uncharacteristic start to the season, Raiders quarterback Geno Smith mustered a breakout performance in Week 8 versus the Jaguars. The former Pro Bowler completed nearly 75% of his passes, throwing for 284 yards and four touchdowns. Tasked with keeping up with an explosive Broncos offense, Las Vegas will likely rely on its passing game to overcome a stout Denver defense, which will be without reigning DPOY Pat Surtain.
Brock Bowers Anytime Touchdown
In his first game back in over a month, Brock Bowers returned to form immediately. In Week 8, Bowers hauled in 12 of his 13 targets for a season-high 127 yards and three touchdowns through the air. The All-Pro tight end retained his role as the premier threat in Las Vegas’ offense and projects to see the vast majority of the looks in the passing game once again versus Denver. In the red zone, Bowers will be Smith’s top option and will command a significant percentage of the targets near the goal line.