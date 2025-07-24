Bold Fantasy Football Predictions: Elijah Arroyo Breakout, Historic Joe Burrow Season
The fantasy football season is just around the corner, and if you want to win a fantasy championship this year, you are going to have to make some bold decisions. These are five bold predictions we are making for the 2025 fantasy football season.
1. Joe Burrow Finishes As The QB1
Burrow is currently ranked as the QB5 according to ECR on FantasyPros, but he's going to finish as the top quarterback in all of fantasy football. Despite providing limited rushing upside, he's going to pass the ball at such a prolific rate that he'll score more fantasy points than any other player in the league. His 652 pass attempts in 2024 were by far the most in the league, and that number could end up climbing even higher in 2025.
We expect the Bengals to be in an endless amount of shootouts this season, as their already awful defense looks like it should be even worse this season. Even with Trey Hendrickson leading the league in sacks last year, the Bengals entered this offseason needing to add help when it comes to getting pressure on the QB. That's not what has happened. Currently, Hendrickson is holding out with no end in sight; their second-best pass rusher, Sam Hubbard, retired, and their first-round pick, Shemar Stewart, is refusing to sign his rookie deal and talking about going back to college on an NIL deal. This defense could be historically bad this season.
Last year, Burrow threw for 4,918 yards and 43 touchdowns. This season, he could have the rare 5,000-yard and 50-TD season. With Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins on the outside, Mike Gesicki at tight end, and an excellent pass-catching running back in Chase Brown, this will be a monster year for Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals offense.
2. Christian McCaffrey Falls Outside Of The Top 24 Running Backs
Something has to give with CMC in the San Francisco 49ers' offense. He has been overworked throughout both his college and professional career, and it has led to a ton of injuries. This season, he's coming off of both an Achilles/calf and a knee injury that limited him to just four games last season.
The smart move would be to limit his snaps this season to preserve his health. However, the 49ers coaching staff has never been able to display that kind of self-control. That would hurt his fantasy value but not destroy it. Instead, they will once again run him into the ground, which will force him off the field. Currently, McCaffrey is ranked as the RB6 (PPR) according to ECR. Fantasy owners will be disappointed when he's once again sidelined for a large portion of the season and not the league-winner he once was when he is on the field.
3. Omarion Hampton Is An RB1
The Los Angeles Chargers have a shot to lead the league in carries this season, and they drafted an elite college running back with the 22nd overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. This should be simple math. This offense turned JK Dobbins into fantasy gold last season. He’s barely inside the top 20 of ECR rankings (RB19) because fantasy owners are afraid of Najee Harris. That’s something fantasy owners are going to look back on as one of the dumbest thoughts of the offseason. Harris is a plodder who has already shot himself in the eye with a firework this summer, which is costing him valuable training camp reps in a new system.
Granted, Harris eating carries early in the season were and are a legitimate concern. However, now the rookie will be entering the season with more experience in the system and having made a bigger impression on the coaching staff. Hampton was always going to be a league winner by the end of the season, but now he's going to be a monster right out of the gates in Week 1.
4. Garrett Wilson Struggles To Crack The Top 30 WRs
Wilson is an incredible wide receiver; unfortunately, he's wasting his talents playing for the New York Jets. That franchise is a dumpster fire, and they have failed to put him in a position to succeed.
Projected starting quarterback Justin Fields has already dislocated his toe in training camp, which is an injury he cannot afford. Fields is already a terrible passer, so if his mobility is limited, things are going to get even uglier for this offense. We have no faith in this offense's ability to make Wilson a viable WR2. He'll only manage to finish just inside of the top 30 fantasy receivers this year.
5. Rookie Elijah Arroyo Finishes As A Top 10 Tight End
We have seen outstanding fantasy seasons from rookie TEs the past two seasons, with Sam LaPorta and Brock Bowers finishing at the top of their position. This year will be no exception. While we aren't projecting Arroyo to be the TE1 overall, we are placing him in the top 10. Even with Noah Fant being cut by the Seattle Seahawks, Arroyo is still only being ranked as the TE29 in ECR. The talented rookie will not only be the top rookie tight end, but a solid fantasy TE1 this season.