Bold NFL Draft Fantasy Football Predictions: Jeremiyah Love, Drew Allar And More

The 2026 NFL Draft will kick off on April 23 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. All the experts always think they have everything figured out heading into the draft, but realize they had no idea what was going to happen about halfway through the first round.

There are sure to be a ton of surprises in the draft, and we are going to try to predict some of them. We are coming in with the hot takes here. These are our bold predictions for the 2026 NFL Draft that will have major fantasy implications.

Quarterback Drew Allar Sneaks Into The First Round

There is going to be an NFL team that sees Allar's physical tools and takes a shot on him in the first round. He is also going to be extremely impressive during training camp, driving him up dynasty draft boards.

Unfortunately, he's going to be an unmitigated disaster. While he looks like a prototypical quarterback and can make every throw on the field, he's just not a good quarterback. He has terrible vision and is a subpar processor. Also, he lacks rhythm, touch, and falls apart when things go off script.

Allar is a quarterback who will be extremely impressive on a practice field. However, when he has to actually play in a live game, he struggles mightily. Too many fantasy owners are going to watch his highlights and get enamored instead of watching his film and knowing they should avoid him at all costs.

Jeremiyah Love Is The Only Running Back Selected In The First Round

Love is projected to be a top 10 running back in this year's draft and potentially even top five. He is a high-end running back prospect, but there is a huge drop-off after him. None of the other running backs in this class will sneak into the first round.

The issue for this running back class isn't that none of them are good; it's that there is a big group of running backs that are all in the same tier. Because of that, there is no reason to reach for any one guy in the first round. There could be multiple strong starters in this class, but there aren't many special prospects entering the draft.

Wide Receiver Chris Bell Will Be A Top Three Wide Receiver In The Class

Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Chris Bell (0) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Miami Hurricanes during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Louisville wide receiver Chris Bell will be a top-three wide receiver in this draft class. Not actually a top-three wide receiver selected, he probably won't be top six, but he'll be one of the top three fantasy wideouts selected in this draft.

He is an elite player who would be a top 20 overall pick in the draft if not for a torn ACL in 2025. He's better than wide receivers like Denzel Boston, KC Concepcion, and Omar Cooper Jr. For him to be in the top three, he would have to be better than one of Carnell Tate, Makai Lemon, or Jordyn Tyson. We are betting that he will be able to outperform one of them as a pro.

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