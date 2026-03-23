2026 Dynasty Rookie Mock Draft: Jeremiyah Love And Kenyon Sadiq Make Headlines

The 2026 NFL Draft will kick off on April 23 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. That weekend, the top college prospects will be selected by their new NFL teams.

Following the NFL Draft, dynasty owners will begin holding their own rookie drafts. This is our way-too-early first-round mock draft for dynasty rookie drafts in 2026.



1.1 RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame



There is no question who the top rookie will be in fantasy drafts this season. Love is the locked-in top option in rookie drafts and could push his way close to a first-round pick in redrafts, depending on his landing spot.



1.2 WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State



There are clearly three top wide receivers in this rookie class. They are the next three rookies listed here.

We have them in the order of our rookie rankings, with Tate being the best option. However, their landing spots could have a significant impact on their fantasy projections in regard to each other.



1.3 WR Makai Lemon, USC



Lemon is our second-ranked rookie wide receiver in this class. Currently, we have him projected to be selected by the Los Angeles Rams. Just like Tate, his landing spot could shift him up or down a spot in rookie drafts.



1.4 WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State



Tyson is the third of our Big 3 wide receivers in this rookie class. If things go as we've projected and he's the third wide receiver off the board, he could potentially end up in the best landing spot.



1.5 TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon



Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) looks on before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Sadiq is a stud prospect and the clear top tight end in this draft class. There is a chance that he could jump one of the top three wide receivers, depending on how things fall in the NFL Draft.



1.6 WR KC Concepcion, Texas A&M



We expect Concepcion to climb both NFL draft boards and fantasy draft boards over the next month. By the time we get to draft day, we anticipate him jumping Denzel Boston and being a hot commodity.



1.7 WR Denzel Boston, Washington



Boston is a hit-or-miss prospect for us. He has a big body and has the upside to be dominant on contested catches and score a ton of touchdowns, but we also wouldn't be shocked if he's a first-round disappointment.



1.8 RB Jadarian Price, Notre Dame



This is a week running back class as far as the top prospects go. The first running back off the board was from Notre Dame, and so is the second. Landing spot will have a massive impact on the running backs' fantasy value.



1.9 RB Jonah Coleman, Washington



Coleman is right on par with Price. He is in that second tier of rookie running backs. Currently, we have him at pick nine, but his landing spot could drive him up draft boards.



1.10 WR Omar Cooper Jr, Indiana



Cooper has seen his stock rise, and now we have him sneaking into the top 10 in rookie drafts. We have seen Cooper pick up steam since the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, and we expect that to continue over the next month.

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