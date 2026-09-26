Fantasy Football Week 3 Bold Predictions: Quinshon Judkins Breakout, Dalton Schultz Boasts Huge Volume
Let's have some fun this weekend. In doing so, I will curate some bold predictions. The craziness that can be the NFL may be displayed in the "hot takes" below. From Quinshon Judkins to Garrett Wilson and beyond, I have good reason to think the outcomes below may become reality.
Quinshon Judkins Is a Top-10 Running Back
The Carolina Panthers are rated T-24th in EPA Allowed per Rushing Play. My power ratings list the Panthers as the 29th-best run-stopping team. Meanwhile, the Browns managed to win a football game last week. They are not good, but they may not be as bad as some think.
Judkins' usage has remained right where it left off last season. He has 86% of all Browns running back rushing attempts. In fact, Judkins is one of 10 running backs in the NFL with a workload projection of 70% or higher of their team'smore rushing offense. Given the first two games of 2026, Judkins could pace for the highest of them all.
Garrett Wilson is a Top-5 Wide Receiver
The Lions rank 31st in EPA Allowed per Passing Play. They are allowing 310.5 passing yards per game. The team is not very good defensively. In 2025, the team ranked 31st in the NFL in passing yards allowed.
Wilson's target share is lofty. He projects that 33% of those teams will receive an offensive rating in Week 3. The number is only 30% for the season, and now injuries are causing the boost.
The Jets are without tight end Mason Taylor. Adonai Mitchell expects to play, despite a finger injury. Do not be surprised if Frank Reich favors giving Wilson a few more hot routes.
Emmett Johnson Has 75 Total Yards, 1+ Touchdown
The Chiefs want to get Johnson more involved as the season goes on. Week 3 offers the optimal chance for that bump to occur. The Chiefs play the Dolphins, and they are hugely favored to win. Expect a blowout to ensue.
The Chiefs have a weekly expected run rate of 42%, or about league average. The rate may exceed 50% if the run script occurs earlier in the game. Johnson projects for 5.9 total touches, but upside can easily bring that into the 10-12 touch range. I spy a big play on the horizon for the game-breaker. Check out this play below. It is one of many.
Dalton Schultz Is a Top-5 Tight End, Again
Volume is King. That is my motto. If you read my work, you'll notice that it comes up often. Schultz has volume in his favor in Week 3.
Nico Collins is out. That is huge for this offense. They lose a top-10 NFL wide receiver. They will send targets elsewhere. In Week 2, Schultz was projected as a top-5 tight end. That's how he finished, thanks to his volume. Yes, a lot came in garbage time. But he still had 13 targets, a 28% target share, and 40% of the team's receiving yards.
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Thomas Carelli is a sportswriter based on Northern New Jersey. He is a massive New York Jets and Mets fan, but that is not where is sports fandom stops. He loves to watch and play golf, all things football, baseball, and much more. If he can watch it, he will. Thomas graduated from William Paterson University in 2018 with a Bachelor's Degree in Sport Management. He spent 4 years working at a local golf course, volunteered past PGA events, and spent some part-time experience with the New York Jets events team. His passions for sport runs deep and his articles show for it.