Fantasy Football Week 3 Bold Predictions: Quinshon Judkins Breakout, Dalton Schultz Boasts Huge Volume

Let's have some fun this weekend. In doing so, I will curate some bold predictions. The craziness that can be the NFL may be displayed in the "hot takes" below. From Quinshon Judkins to Garrett Wilson and beyond, I have good reason to think the outcomes below may become reality.

Quinshon Judkins Is a Top-10 Running Back

Sep 20, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (10) catches a pass during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Carolina Panthers are rated T-24th in EPA Allowed per Rushing Play. My power ratings list the Panthers as the 29th-best run-stopping team. Meanwhile, the Browns managed to win a football game last week. They are not good, but they may not be as bad as some think.

Judkins' usage has remained right where it left off last season. He has 86% of all Browns running back rushing attempts. In fact, Judkins is one of 10 running backs in the NFL with a workload projection of 70% or higher of their team'smore rushing offense. Given the first two games of 2026, Judkins could pace for the highest of them all.

Garrett Wilson is a Top-5 Wide Receiver

The Lions rank 31st in EPA Allowed per Passing Play. They are allowing 310.5 passing yards per game. The team is not very good defensively. In 2025, the team ranked 31st in the NFL in passing yards allowed.

Wilson's target share is lofty. He projects that 33% of those teams will receive an offensive rating in Week 3. The number is only 30% for the season, and now injuries are causing the boost.

The Jets are without tight end Mason Taylor. Adonai Mitchell expects to play, despite a finger injury. Do not be surprised if Frank Reich favors giving Wilson a few more hot routes.

Emmett Johnson Has 75 Total Yards, 1+ Touchdown

The Chiefs want to get Johnson more involved as the season goes on. Week 3 offers the optimal chance for that bump to occur. The Chiefs play the Dolphins, and they are hugely favored to win. Expect a blowout to ensue.

Missed tackles forced per carry (min. 10 carries) per @SumerSports



1. Emmett Johnson - 90%

2. Javonte Williams - 50%

3. Kenneth Walker - 43%

4. Rachaad White - 36%

5. Jahmyr Gibbs - 36% — Dave Kluge (@DaveKluge) September 24, 2026

The Chiefs have a weekly expected run rate of 42%, or about league average. The rate may exceed 50% if the run script occurs earlier in the game. Johnson projects for 5.9 total touches, but upside can easily bring that into the 10-12 touch range. I spy a big play on the horizon for the game-breaker. Check out this play below. It is one of many.

Stiff arm. Juke. Rookie Emmitt Johnson pulling out all the moves on this catch-and-run 😤



DENvsKC on ESPN

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/6kzvLoZHxJ — NFL (@NFL) September 15, 2026

Dalton Schultz Is a Top-5 Tight End, Again

Volume is King. That is my motto. If you read my work, you'll notice that it comes up often. Schultz has volume in his favor in Week 3.

Nico Collins is out. That is huge for this offense. They lose a top-10 NFL wide receiver. They will send targets elsewhere. In Week 2, Schultz was projected as a top-5 tight end. That's how he finished, thanks to his volume. Yes, a lot came in garbage time. But he still had 13 targets, a 28% target share, and 40% of the team's receiving yards.

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