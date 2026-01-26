Brandon Aiyuk Fantasy Football Landing Spots: 3 Destinations For Pro Bowl WR

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk was one of the biggest question marks of the entire 2025 season. The star wideout suffered a season-ending injury during Week 7 of the 2024 season, ultimately tearing his PCL, ACL and meniscus.

Despite the team’s sustained confidence in his return this season, 17 games came and went, with no sign of the former Pro Bowler. Following the team’s Divisional Round loss at the hands of the Seattle Seahawks last weekend, general manager John Lynch revealed that the team would be moving on from the former No. 25 overall pick.

"I think it's safe to say Brandon Aiyuk has played his last snap with the 49ers."



The star receiver has been linked to trade rumors over the past two seasons, with his time in San Francisco coming to a close after six seasons. During that time he appeared in 69 games, posting 294 catches for 4,305 yards and 27 total touchdowns, including back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns in 2022 and 2023.

Aiyuk is expected to be released just one season after inking a four-year $120 million, though the team could explore options in the trade market. With plenty of suitors set to emerge for Aiyuk, here are three potential landing spots for the 27-year-old:

Buffalo Bills

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) reacts after a play during the second quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Buffalo Bills are entering the offseason in dire need of help at the wide receiver position. The team’s lack of high-end talent at the position showed through in 2025, as the offense relied heavily on its rushing attack, headlined by James Cook. As the Bills prepare for a new era under their next head coach, the team will look to bolster its weapons around last year’s MVP, Josh Allen.

Buffalo is expected to part ways with former second-round pick Keon Coleman, whose role with the team quickly diminished down the stretch of the season. In Buffalo, Aiyuk’s fantasy stock would take a sizable leap as a premier threat in a solid passing offense. He would quickly take over as Buffalo’s WR1, which would pay dividends for his fantasy value after missing the entire 2025 season.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Dec 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) scores a touchdown in the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Acrisure Stadium. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Like Buffalo, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ need for additional receiver help reared its ugly head during the team’s 2025 campaign. Pittsburgh made waves with the addition of DK Metcalf last offseason, but moved star receiver George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys. Without a consistent No. 2 option in the passing game, Pittsburgh’s passing offense remained largely inconsistent, frequently relying on the tight end trio of Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington and Jonnu Smith.

With a stockpile of draft capital for the upcoming 2026 draft, the Steelers could piece together a deal to bolster their receiving corps with a trade for Aiyuk. Though the offense has questions to answer at the quarterback position, Aiyuk’s fantasy value would take a noticeable jump as one of the top options in Mike McCarthy’s offensive scheme.

Washington Commanders

Oct 19, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz (86) and quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrate after scoring a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter of the game at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Rounding out our potential landing spots, the Washington Commanders will likely emerge in an aggressive pursuit for Aiyuk in the open market. Whether it be in free agency or on the trade block, Washington has the resources to bring in the Pro Bowl wideout. Star receiver Deebo Samuel is set to hit free agency, opening a void for the Commanders to fill among its pass-catching group.

Considering the team’s lengthy contractual talks with star receiver Terry McLaurin, it appears unlikely the Commanders bring back Samuel in free agency. Aiyuk could be a cheap option in the trade market to fill the team’s need for WR2 help. The 49ers wideout could fit such a billing perfectly, adding an additional threat for Jayden Daniels in the passing game. His fantasy stock would also take a jump in Washington, though his upside could be greater in Buffalo or Pittsburgh.

