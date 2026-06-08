Brandon Aiyuk Landing Spots: 4 Fantasy Destinations Amid Tense Standoff With 49ers

The Brandon Aiyuk-San Francisco 49ers standoff has gained new developments early in the week. Over the weekend, the former Pro Bowl wideout took to social media with a new message for the team, telling the 49ers to “stop running from the bill”.

On Monday, new reports broke that the front office is considering releasing Aiyuk and parting ways after a five-year union dating back to his first-round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft. Aiyuk missed the entire 2025 campaign following a devastating knee injury that cut short his 2024 season.

🚨🚨#49ers reportedly are considering releasing Brandon Aiyuk pic.twitter.com/sPWHjwv6HM — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) June 8, 2026

The team inked Aiyuk to a four-year, $120 million extension following a dramatic offseason standoff in 2024, prior to his knee injury, but has since voided the guarantees in the deal following his comment dating back to his injury. Fast forward to today, where the two sides appear to be nearing a potential departure from one another ahead of a highly anticipated 2026 campaign.

Despite his standoff with the team, Aiyuk would likely have a solid market as a free agent following a potential release. Let’s look at four ideal fantasy football destinations for Aiyuk as his situation with the 49ers intensifies:

Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson take part in a passing drill during team OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus of the Cleveland Browns in Berea, Ohio on June 2, 2026. | Mike Cardew / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cleveland Browns made headlines with the Myles Garrett trade, but have endured a largely stagnant offseason on the offensive end. First-year head coach Todd Monken is navigating a quarterback battle between Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson, with minimal firepower in the receiving corps. KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston are two highly touted rookies who could greatly benefit from Aiyuk’s veteran leadership in the room. Ayiuk presents a solid fit in Cleveland’s receiving corps and would likely carve out a significant share of the targets alongside Harold Fannin Jr. and co. Quarterback concerns could limit his production, but I’d expect a solid bounce-back campaign to the tune of roughly 50 catches for 700 yards and five touchdowns.

Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid pre game against the Jets at MetLife Stadium. | Robert Deutsch, Robert Deutsch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If Aiyuk is looking to contribute immediately to a Super Bowl-caliber team, the Kansas City Chiefs could be the perfect fit. The Chiefs have a need for a No. 3 wideout alongside Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy, and will likely be viewed as a serious suitor for Aiyuk barring any roster moves. His fantasy outlook would look somewhat limited in a star-studded pass-catching group, but would likely command a notable share of the targets in his new offense. I’d expect his numbers to fall somewhere in the 40-catch, 500-yard range, with similar touchdown output to that of my projections, should he sign with the Browns.

Las Vegas Raiders

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The Las Vegas Raiders are coming into the season with a plethora of question marks at the wide receiver position. Tre Tucker has emerged as a quality deep threat, while Jack Bech offers solid potential entering his second season, but behind those two contributors, the team lacks high-end depth. Pair that with Aiyuk, and suddenly, Las Vegas could have a valuable veteran presence in its pass-catching group. The Raiders likely present the highest fantasy ceiling for Aiyuk of any team on our list, likely taking over as the team’s WR1 in his first season. He’d likely eclipse 100 targets, but I feel 70 catches for 850 yards and seven touchdowns is a safe, realistic projection for the star wideout with the Raiders.

Washington Commanders

Nov 30, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) celebrates after scoring a touchdown with Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel (1) in overtime of the game at Northwest Stadium. | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Our final team may very well be Aiyuk’s preferred destination. Over the weekend, the wideout revealed a cryptic photo of himself donning a Washington Commanders hat, an obvious fit for Aiyuk. The Commanders have a massive need at receiver following the departure of Deebo Samuel, looking to pair Terry McLaurin and Jayden Daniels with another valuable contributor in the passing game. Daniels and Aiyuk played together in college at Arizona State, and are likely looking to reunite with the Commanders. Aiyuk would instantly step in as Washington’s WR2, but his production may not match the flash of the fit. Still, I feel 800 yards and six touchdowns is a safe projection for Aiyuk in Washington, as he likely commands a significant amount of the target share alongside McLaurin.

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