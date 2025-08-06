Fantasy Sports

Brian Robinson Fantasy Football Preview: What To Expect From Commanders RB1

Brian Robinson enters his fourth NFL season with breakout potential if he can stay healthy, offering fantasy managers a shot at 250 touches, 1,200 yards, and double-digit scores in 2025.

Shawn Childs

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) rushes against New Orleans Saints cornerback Will Harris (5) during the first half at Caesars Superdome.
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) rushes against New Orleans Saints cornerback Will Harris (5) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Brian Robinson has shown flashes of being a reliable fantasy contributor, but injuries and inconsistent usage have kept him from reaching his full potential. Entering his fourth season with the Commanders, Robinson could offer sneaky RB2 value if he earns a steady workload and stays on the field.

Despite the addition of rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt and the presence of veteran Austin Ekeler, B-Rob is still the undisputed RB1 in Washington and enters 2025 with a high-octane offense led by second-year QB Jayden Daniels.

Brian Robinson, Washington Commanders

An unfortunate gunshot injury led to Robinson missing the first four games of the 2022 season with Washington. By his second game, the Commanders gave him a bulk of carries, leading to a productive final 11 weeks (196/775/2 with nine catches for 60 yards and one score). He gained over 100 yards in three consecutive starts from Week 12 to Week 14. His season ended with a knee injury in Week 18.

Robinson had a slight pullback in his rushing opportunity (178/733/5) in 2023. Surprisingly, he developed into a trusted receiving option (36/368/4 on 43 targets), highlighted by his 10.2 yards per catch and eight explosive plays (20 yards or more). Robinson missed two games late in the season with a hamstring issue. His best fantasy output came in Week 2 (28.90), Week 10 (27.70), and Week 11 (20.20). The Commanders gave him 20 touches or more in four matchups.

In his third season with Washington, Robinson missed another three games with knee, hamstring, and ankle issues. He scored six times over his first six games with two 100-yard rushing games (17/133 and 21/101/1). After Week 1 (3/49), the Commanders gave him a minimal pass-catching opportunity (21/132 – 6.3 yards per catch).

Robinson had success again in Week 13 (16/103/1), but his wheels over his final seven games (85/288/2 – 3.4 YPC, with 12 catches for 76 yards). He finished 29th in running back scoring (161.80) in PPR formats.

Brian Robinson Fantasy Football Outlook

In between his missed time and dull moments, Robinson added length to his run (4.3 yards per rush) and five plays with 20 yards or more. His running back ranking (30th) matches his final outcome last year. He is somewhat of a wild card this year due to his injury history. Possible 250 touches with 1,200 combined yards, double-digit touchdowns, and about 25 catches.

