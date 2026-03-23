Brian Thomas Jr Returns To Fantasy WR1 Form With Mock Trade To New England Patriots

The NFL league season has begun, and we've already seen some big trades take place. We have seen stars like wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and running back David Montgomery switch teams in the past few weeks.

There are sure to be more big-name players on the move in the coming weeks. One player who has been rumored to potentially be available for acquisition is Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.

Thomas is coming off a down season and has struggled to get on the same page with quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The Jags could be looking to move on from him with another team in need of a young stud receiver swooping in to scoop him up.

New England Patriots - Jacksonville Jaguars Mock Trade

New England Patriots Receive

WR - Brian Thomas Jr

Jacksonville Jaguars Receive

2026 First Round Pick

Fantasy Impact

Thomas would land in New England and immediately become their top option in the passing attack. He would go from being on the back end of a committee in Jacksonville in 2025 with a quarterback he has no chemistry with to being the top option for a quarterback coming off an MVP-caliber season.

This move would do wonders for the fantasy value of everyone involved. Not only for BTJ and Maye teaming up in New England, but for the pass-catchers he leaves behind in Jacksonville. His WR1 upside returns with him being paired with Maye, and Travis Hunter, Jakobi Meyers, and Parker Washington all get a bump with fewer mouths to feed in Jacksonville.

Why The Trade Makes Sense For The New England Patriots

If the Patriots don't end up landing AJ Brown, Thomas is a great backup plan. If they already planned to use their 31st overall pick to select a wide receiver,

Thomas has proven enough in the NFL to make him more of a sure thing than any wide receiver who will still be available at that point in the draft. It would be smart to buy low on Thomas, who was selected 23rd overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, and has flashed impressive upside as a pro.

Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Jacksonville Jaguars

Things haven't worked out with the combination of Thomas and Lawrence in Jacksonville. After acquiring Hunter and Meyers last year and the emergence of Washington and Brenton Strange, they now have more pressing issues than a pass-catcher.

They have already seen Thomas's trade value drop after 2025. With so many weapons in Jacksonville, we don't expect his value to climb higher than it is right now for the Jags.

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