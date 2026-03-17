AJ Brown Sees Fantasy Value Soar in Mock Trade to Jaguars for Brian Thomas Jr.

With all the signings and trades that we have seen since the legal tampering period of free agency opened last Monday, there is one move that fans have been anticipating that still hasn't happened. It seems inevitable that wide receiver AJ Brown will be shipped out of town by the Philadelphia Eagles. The star receiver has been widely rumored to be headed to the New England Patriots; however, with the Pats and Eagles unable to come up with a deal to this point, another team could swoop in and make a big move for the disgruntled wideout.

Jacksonville Jaguars - Philadelphia Eagles Mock Trade

Jacksonville Jaguars Receive

WR - AJ Brown

Philadelphia Eagles Receive

WR - Brian Thomas Jr

2026 Third Round Pick (81st Overall)

2026 Third Round Pick (100th Overall)

Fantasy Football Impact of AJ Brown Mock Trade

Brown would immediately become the WR1 for the Jacksonville Jaguars with Trevor Lawrence coming off the best season of his career. The "can't miss" prospect finally looks like he's on his way to living up to his potential and expectations. Moving from the run-heavy Philadelphia offense to Jacksonville should bring more consistency for fantasy owners for both Brown and Lawrence, while locking him to being right around or just outside of a top-five fantasy wide receiver spot.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) is introduced before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A fresh start could do wonders for BTJ. For whatever reason, Thomas and Lawrence have not been able to get on the same page. He could be a great option to fill the void in Philadelphia left by Brown. His fantasy value would still be debatable, but at this point, the question marks surrounding this move is better for his fantasy value than him being locked in at Jacksonville, where we know things have not worked out.

Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Jacksonville Jaguars

Jakobi Meyers and Parker Washington are good wide receivers, but they simply aren't Brown or anywhere close to his level. This move would give their franchise quarterback a true stud wideout. It is exactly what their offense needs to take them to the next level. This is a potential Super Bowl character team, and Brown could be the piece to put them over the top in the AFC.

Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Philadelphia Eagles

The situation with Brown and the Eagles has run its course. It would benefit them to move on from his contract, and Brown wants to go somewhere where he can see more volume. Replacing him with Thomas is probably as good an option as they can find, and they are also getting draft assets as well. It's hard to see them getting much more for Brown in a deal that includes a talented and cheaper young wideout.

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