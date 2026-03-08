Broncos, Bills, and 49ers Are Ideal Landing Spots for KC Concepcion at April's Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft will start on April 23 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. There is a ton of high-end offensive talent that will be selected in the first round of the draft. Fantasy owners will be closely monitoring the star wide receivers who are expected to be picked in the first round. One of those wide receivers is the Texas A&M Aggies' star, KC Concepcion. These are the top landing spots for Concepcion.

San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers are going to need significant reinforcements on offense this season. Jauan Jennings is going to test the free agent market, George Kittle is recovering from a ruptured Achilles, and Christian McCaffrey is aging and is a massive injury risk after the workload he handled in 2025.

Their top receiving option heading into next season is likely Ricky Pearsall, who has struggled mightily to stay healthy in the NFL. Adding Concepcion in the first round of the NFL Draft would give them another high-end option who excels at creating separation, which this team is going to need in 2026.

Denver Broncos

Denver continues to add options in the passing attack, but none of them have truly stepped up as a legitimate, locked-in star. Their top wide receiver is Courtland Sutton, who will turn 31 years old this season and is likely in his last season with the Broncos unless he restructures his contract after this upcoming season.

While Sutton is a good player, he's not one of the better WR1s in the league. Concepcion not only complements Sutton perfectly in the short-term, but he could also take over as their true top option in the passing attack long-term.

Buffalo Bills

If the Bills hadn't just traded for DJ Moore this week, Buffalo would be at the top of this list. However, they now have a lot more options with their first-round pick and could address other needs. Still, their WR corps is bad enough that it wouldn't be crazy for them to draft another wide receiver.

The combination of Moore and Concepcion could turn the Bills' biggest weakness into a strength. With a Super Bowl window that looks to be closing quickly, they need to go all in now, and taking the approach to have Josh Allen just outscore everyone could be their best bet to finally get back to a Super Bowl.