Wide Receiver Needy Bills Should Trade for DJ Moore

With the start of the NFL season kicking off on March 11, things are starting to pick up. We already saw the Detroit Lions make a huge move, shipping David Montgomery off to the Houston Texans. There are sure to be plenty more players on the move in the coming weeks.

One player that has been rumored to be on the trade block is Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore. Moore has never lacked talent, but seems to go from one bad situation to another. Unfortunately for him, now that the Bears' offense is coming together, he might end up getting traded. The team has too many mouths to feed, and that could make him expendable. There will be plenty of teams that would love to add a player as good as Moore.

Buffalo Bills - Chicago Bears Mock Trade

Buffalo Bills Receive

WR - DJ Moore

2026 Sixth Round Pick

Chicago Bears Receive

2026 Third Round Pick

2026 Fifth Round Pick

Fantasy Impact

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws a touchdown pass during the third quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

This would be a great trade for fantasy owners who own shares of anyone involved. Moore would land in Buffalo and immediately become Josh Allen's WR1. Both his volume and efficiency would likely get a significant boost with this move. Speaking of Allen, the Bills' quarterback would get his much-needed WR1, who could create separation and make dynamic plays in the passing attack.

Back in Chicago, his absence would clear up a muddy passing attack with a ton of mouths to feed. With Moore gone, it is an upgrade for their young talent. Rome Odunze, Luther Burden III, and Colston Loveland would all see more volume with Moore shipped to Buffalo.

Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Buffalo Bills

Buffalo has desperately attempted to find a WR1 since Stefon Diggs left the team a few years back. They keep swinging and missing on draft picks and bargain bin buys, so it's time for them to acquire a proven commodity. Moore is just that. He is an outstanding talent who has been bogged down by awful quarterback play throughout his career. In Buffalo, he would immediately be by far the top option in the passing game. With their Super Bowl window appearing to be getting smaller, they have to strike now and get Allen a high-end weapon.

Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Chicago Bears

Moore is a great player, but he'll be 29 this year and has a hefty contract. The Bears appear to have hit on their draft picks with the significantly younger and cheaper Odunze, Burden, and Loveland. They have much bigger needs than wide receiver at this point, so it makes all the sense in the world to flip Moore for draft picks, which they can use to address those needs.

