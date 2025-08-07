Will Browns Rookie Quinshon Judkins Play in 2025? Legal Update & Fantasy Fallout

Quinshon Judkins will be a TRUE 3 Down RB



➖Size: 6’0, 221 lbs

➖Speed: 4.48 (81st Percentile)

➖Production: 1,221 Yards, 16 TD’s (2024)



He’s hit 1,200 Total Yards + 15 TDs in ALL 3 of his Collegiate Seasons..



42 Career Games:



➖50 TDs

➖4,227 Yards



That’s 100.6 YPG..



