Will Browns Rookie Quinshon Judkins Play in 2025? Legal Update & Fantasy Fallout
Since the arrest of Quinshon Judkins in mid-July, the fantasy market has been scouring for any bit of information about his possible signing and ability to play in 2025. Unfortunately, the real picture of this situation should be what happened in this incident.
Quinshon Judkins Arrest Details
His case (25008193MM10A) was filed in Broward County, Florida, on July 13th. Yesterday (8/6) was an additional filing (#228878297) where Judkins waived his right to a speedy trial. Without this, his case would have needed to be brought to trial within 90 days for a misdemeanor in Florida.
Quinshon Judkins Court Documents
Voluntary Waivers
Quinshon Judkins Waives Right To Speedy Trial
Based on this information, Judkins' case could be pushed out after the 2025 NFL season, allowing the Browns to sign him and have him back in their fold at some point before the start of the regular season.
I’m not a lawyer with no experience in the field. The goal of this article is to provide information about the court case, helping readers gain a better understanding of Judkins' status in the fantasy market.
Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns
Judkins has almost the identical build (6’0” and 220 lbs.) as Omarion Hampson, with a tick lower rating in the 40-yard dash (4.48). His career began at Ole Miss in 2022, resulting in two high-volume touch seasons (289 and 293). His best output over this span came in his freshman campaign (274/1,567/16 with 15 catches for 132 yards and one touchdown). His running lanes were much smaller the following year (4.3 yards per rush and 6.8 yards per catch), but Judkins still scored 17 times.
His decision to transfer to Ohio State in 2024 led to a national title while settling for a split role with TreVeyon Henderson. He finished with 1,221 combined yards with 16 touchdowns and 22 catches on 216 touches. The Buckeyes gave him over 15 carries in one game (17/85). Judkins rushed for 100 yards in three matchups (9/108/2, 14/173/2, and 11/100/2). He’s scored two touchdowns or more in 16 games in his career.
In the heat of his runs, Judkins is willing to bounce outside with an attitude when making contact, and he uses a stiff arm to shove oncoming tacklers to the ground. His game plays well on the interior when there is daylight for a big play, but Judkins is comfortable taking a parallel cut-back lane to a better opportunity. His pass protection grades well while picking up 59 catches for 442 yards and five touchdowns in college.
Quinshon Judkins 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Judkins falls into a very good running back opportunity in his rookie season. The Browns should treat him as a younger version of Nick Chubb with more value on passing downs. Cleveland will rotate in Jerome Ford, but their team structure and expected quarterback play suggest a rebound in running back chances.
My starting point for him is 275 touches, leading to 1,300 yards with double-digit scores and about 25 catches. Judkins has seen his ADP plummett, making him an excellent value based on my outlook. Over the past two seasons, a Browns running back ranked 6th (282.40) and 16th (212.40) in running back scoring in PPR formats.
Stay tuned for more updates on this situation.