Browns Rookie RB Quinshon Judkins Arrested On Domestic Violence Charge
After moving on from long-time star running back Nick Chubb this offseason, the Cleveland Browns selected Ohio State star running back Quinshon Judkins with the fourth pick in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Judkins was a high-end running back prospect in the draft, coming off of a National Championship with the Buckeyes. Currently, he is being drafted as the fifth rookie running back off draft boards as a high-end RB3 according to his current ADP. By all accounts, he has been considered an ideal teammate and citizen throughout his college career.
Unfortunately, this weekend Judkins was arrested on a domestic violence charge. We don't have all the details yet, but we know he was arrested on Saturday morning, was held in jail for an extended period of time on Saturday, and had a court hearing on Sunday.
From Sergeant David Soika with the Fort Lauderdale Police Department Media Relations Unit:
“On July 12th, at approximately 9 a.m., Fort Lauderdale Police Officers responded to the 1500 block of West Cypress Creek Road in reference to a delayed battery. Officers arrived on scene and spoke with the victim. During their preliminary investigation it was determined a battery had occurred. The officers made contact with the suspect and placed him into custody. He was transported to Broward County Main Jail. The suspect has been identified as Quinshon Judkins, DOB 10/29/2003 and has been charged with Misdemeanor Battery (Domestic) FSS 784.03-1a1.”
While we don't know all the details, and he is assumed innocent until proven guilty, we will look at the potential ramifications of the incident should the charges be found to be legitimate. There is a chance this incident could impact his rookie season; however, it's unlikely the league takes any action as far as a suspension goes in 2025.
The NFL typically refrains from taking action during a legal process to avoid influencing the outcome and potentially harming the player. This is the same reason it took so long for the league to drop an Alvin Kamara suspension and why it's looking like there won't be a ruling on Rashee Rice at any point this season. If this incident does cost Judkins any snaps or games this season, it will likely be due to a decision by the Browns unless the details of this case are far worse than we are anticipating.
Quinshon Judkins Arrest Fantasy Football Impact
If Judkins is forced to miss time, it will open the door up for Jerome Ford to step back into a starting role or for rookie running back Dylan Sampson to get a chance to emerge as a breakout star. The former Tennessee Volunteers star was an excellent rookie prospect and would be getting a lot more attention if he weren't drafted to the same team that drafted Judkins. I ranked him as the RB7 in this draft class ahead of guys like RJ Harvey and Cam Skattebo.
Currently, I have Judkins ranked neck and neck with his former Buckeyes teammate TreVeyon Henderson as the rookie RB3/RB4. This incident could give Henderson a slight edge to bump him above Judkins. Still, Judkins won't drop much further in redrafts this season. If details continue to emerge and things look like they are getting worse, his dynasty value could be in danger of dropping. There is a good chance a suspension drops for 2026 at some point between now and next season. These cases will generally get pushed back to the offseason by the player's lawyer.
The most likely outcome of this incident is a two-to-four game suspension for the 2026 season. There is, of course, the possibility that this gets thrown away completely, or ends up being worse than we anticipate; however, your best bet as a fantasy owner is to assume you'll be without him for about four games at some point in the future and react accordingly. We are still projecting Judkins to be the lead back and a breakout star for the Browns as a rookie in 2025.