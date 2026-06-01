Fantasy owners were waiting for huge trade news to come out after 1 PM on June first and we got it. We got a blockbuster, but it just wasn't the one that we were all expecting. It's the IDP fantasy community that is feeling the ripples of this shockwave.



The Los Angeles Rams have acquired the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Myles Garrett, from the Cleveland Browns for third-year edge rusher Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round pick, and a 2029 third-round pick, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.



Full trade terms, per ESPN sources:



🏈Rams receive: Myles Garrett



🏈Browns receive: Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 2nd and a 2029 3rd. https://t.co/3WdPta3vrz pic.twitter.com/mXq3tUEhdt — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 1, 2026

While Verse is a star in his own right, Garrett is the headliner here. The star defensive end is coming off a record-breaking 23-sack season, in which he won his second NFL DPOY award. He has now reached double-digit sacks in eight consecutive seasons, bringing his nine-year totals to 125.5 sacks and 23 forced fumbles.



However, Garrett is getting older and will turn 31 years old this season, while Verse is currently just 25. He is coming off a strong sophomore campaign in which he recorded 58 tackles, 7.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles. The Browns will now look to build around him for the future.



Fantasy owners may still be waiting on pins and needles for the AJ Brown trade news, but this is arguably a bigger deal in terms of the NFL. This will also have major fantasy implications in IDP leagues.



Fantasy Impact



Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) celebrates following a sack against the Cincinnati Bengals during the fourth quarter at Paycor Stadium. The play set a new NFL single season sack record by Garrett. | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

EDGE Myles Garrett, Los Angeles Rams



Somehow, things may have gotten even better for Garrett. The Browns also had a strong defense around Garrett, but they didn't surround him with talent like the Rams have. Defenses will already be trying to handle studs like Byron Young, Kobie Turner, and Braden Fiske, and now have to deal with Garrett on top of that.



The Rams' defense (DST) may have just become the best in the league and is going to be a nightmare for opposing quarterbacks to deal with this season. Especially now that their secondary is loaded after they added cornerbacks Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson in free agency.



EDGE Jared Verse, Cleveland Browns



Verse could see his fantasy value take a bit of a hit with Cleveland. Not so much because the supporting cast isn't as talented, because they are still very good, but because his role could change a bit. While he was more of a hybrid, linebacker, edge rusher in Los Angeles, he could slot in as more of a true defensive end in Cleveland, if they are planning to slot him into Garrett's role.



While that could raise his ceiling and lead to more sacks, it would almost certainly drop his floor and cause his tackling totals to fall significantly. This doesn't do major damage to his IDP value, but it does make him a bit more risky. Still, we could be looking at an IDP superstar in 2026.





More Fantasy Sports On SI News