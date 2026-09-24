Bryce Young And Kaleb Johnson Headline Our Week 3 Fantasy Football Sell-High Candidates

There are players whose value will never be higher than it is right now. That doesn't necessarily mean that they are going to be bad moving forward, but their value is peaking. Those are the players you should be trading away for a haul before their value drops. These are the top sell-high trade candidates for Week 3.

QB Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

We have seen Young have great stretches in the past, but he has never been able to sustain them. He is currently the fantasy QB2 overall. Through two weeks, he has thrown for 648 yards, six touchdowns, and one rushing touchdown with just one interception.

There is a chance that he does have a breakout season and plays well, but it's extremely unlikely he finishes anywhere close to being an elite QB1. Since you probably drafted him to be your QB2 or even picked him up off waivers, you can make a killing flipping him and building up your roster.

RB Kaleb Johnson, Green Bay Packers

Johnson is expected to lead the Packers in carries tonight against the Atlanta Falcons, a game the Packers should win handily. If you can pull it off quickly, we'd flip him before the game starts. Nevertheless, if he does lead the team in carries in a game when there should be plenty of carries, his value could be even higher by tomorrow.

However, Johnson isn't very good, and a Josh Jacobs return is still looming. Once we get certainty surrounding Jacobs' suspension, Johnson's value is going to plummet.

WR Davante Adams, Los Angeles Rams

Adams had an absolutely monstrous game last week, and it looks like Puka Nacua will be sidelined again in Week 3 and potentially beyond that. In Week 2, he caught eight of 10 targets for 195 yards and two touchdowns. There is someone in your league who will bite if you float him out there after that performance and the recent news on Nacua.

Nacua will be back; Adams is 33 years old, and we saw what he is in that offense. If you can flip him now for a strong return, you'll be happy you did in just a few weeks.

TE Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans

Schultz has been a TE through two weeks, catching 16 of 22 targets for 175 yards. The volume and PPR value have been fantastic. However, this is clearly a product of matchups and Nico Collins dealing with a hamstring injury.

If there is an owner in your league in need of a tight end, you should trade Schultz now while you still can. He could be fine, but he's not having a breakout season at 30 years old in Year 9 of his career.

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