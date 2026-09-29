Week 4 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings: Drake Maye Is No Longer A QB1, And A Former MVP Is Being Undervalued

Week 4 is here, and it is time to start setting our lineups. Anyone who owns Drake Maye or Justin Herbert this season understands that you don't want to start the wrong quarterback because it can sink your week.

That's why we are here with our latest rankings. These are our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 4.

Quarterbacks

QB Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

We actually considered dropping Allen out of the top spot this week with a tough matchup against the New England Patriots, but ultimately we didn't pull the trigger, and he retains the top spot. His rushing upside is just too great, specifically the value he brings at the goal line.

With that being said, there are a few quarterbacks hot on his heels this week. Right behind him is Lamar Jackson, followed by Patrick Mahomes and the surging Trevor Lawrence. The top of the rankings is strong this week.

QB Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

We have Stafford six spots above ECR (expert consensus rankings) this week in our QB9 slot. He is matched up against the Philadelphia Eagles, who seem to be viewed as a tough matchup, but are they?

The Eagles are allowing the sixth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season and will be on a short week after we just saw them incapable of stopping Case Keenum. That's while the reigning MVP is coming off a big game against the Denver Broncos defense, in which he threw for 390 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. Stafford is a locked-in QB1 this week.

QB Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks

Darnold returned in Week 3 from the glute injury he suffered in Week 1 and played great for fantasy owners. He threw for 379 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions in his return to the field.

This week he takes on a quickly sinking Los Angeles Chargers team, and we expect Jaxon Smith-Njigba to dominate them. JSN has emerged as the kind of receiver who can take a quarterback to the next level, and we are going for that ride with Darnold.

QB Drake Maye, New England Patriots

Even with a strong matchup against the Bills this week, we are no longer willing to start Maye. We will re-evaluate this situation once AJ Brown returns or if he begins to play significantly better for a few consecutive games. Maye is three spots below ECR in our rankings, coming in as the QB15.

Fantasy Sports On SI Quarterback Rankings: Week 4

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