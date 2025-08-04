Buffalo Bills RB James Cook Sits Out NFL Training Camp For ‘Business’ Reasons
James Cook had one word on his mind Sunday — and he said it more than half a dozen times: business.
The Buffalo Bills running back showed up at St. John Fisher University in full team gear but didn’t take a single rep during practice. It marked his first absence from mandatory on-field work this offseason, and though he made himself available to reporters, he was about as talkative as a locked vault.
When asked why he sat out, Cook leaned into the microphone and offered a one-word explanation: “Business.”
Was it his call? “Business.”
Would he practice Monday? “Business.”
Was he unhappy with the business? You guessed it — “Just business.”
Cook, entering the final year of his rookie contract, remained tight-lipped while his agent didn’t return calls and the team declined to comment. Notably, head coach Sean McDermott didn’t include him on the pre-practice list of injured players.
The Bills gave three other players contract extensions: WR Khalil Shakir, LB Terrel Bernard, and CB Christian Benford.
Clearly, the fourth-year back is making a statement — even if he’s only using one word to do it. Cook rushed for a league-high of 16 touchdowns last season, tying Derrick Henry and Jahmyr Gibbs. He finished as the RB8 in PPR formats after averaging 16.7 fantasy points per game.
James Cook 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook:
James Cook enters 2025 looking to bounce back from a slight step backward in usage — though you'd never know it from the touchdown count.
Despite a dip in touches (239, down from 281) and missing a Week 5 game with a toe injury, Cook still splashed into the end zone 21 times (including the postseason). His reduced workload stemmed from Buffalo mixing in a pair of additional backs, but the scoring spike kept his fantasy stock afloat.
Cook was on the field for just 44.9% of the team’s snaps, yet he finished as the RB8 in PPR scoring (266.7 points), averaging a solid 1.09 fantasy points per touch. He flashed elite upside with five explosive games north of 26 fantasy points, each fueled by at least two touchdowns. Over his 19 starts, he averaged 15.7 touches per game and topped 20 in six contests (including two 23-touch outings).
Cook’s scoring boom made up 40.9% of his total fantasy output last year — a sign of both volatility and big-play potential. He ranks 14th among running backs in early high-stakes drafts, sitting squarely in that reliable RB2 tier with upside. Pencil him in for around 1,300 total yards, and hope Buffalo leans into his receiving chops more consistently.
Cook may not carry a flashy ADP, but fading him too hard could be a mistake — he’s steady, versatile, and still a threat for multi-score weeks. However, his holdout is certainly something to take note of. Don’t snag too many shares until this situation is resolved.