Buffalo Bills Sign Free Agent WR Gabe Davis
The Buffalo Bills are signing veteran free agent wideout Gabe Davis, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Buffalo agreed to a one-year deal with the veteran wideout on Tuesday afternoon.
Davis spent each of his first four seasons in Buffalo before signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jacksonville released Davis after just one season, during which he appeared in 10 games.
In a shortened season, Davis racked up 20 catches for 239 yards and two touchdowns prior to tearing his meniscus. Now, the sixth-year wideout will reunite with reigning MVP Josh Allen in a familiar situation with the Bills.
Over his first four seasons in Buffalo, Davis racked up 2,730 receiving yards and 27 touchdowns after being selected in the fourth-round of the 2020 NFL Draft, becoming one of Allen’s top targets in the passing game.
Davis is continuing to rehab from his meniscus injury, but will provide valuable depth for the team’s receiving group down the stretch of the upcoming season.
Gabe Davis Joining Buffalo Bills Practice Squad
As he continues to work his way back from injury, Davis will be designated to the Bills’ practice squad for the time being.
Davis previously visited with the Bills on Aug. 20 and was highly sought after during his run in free agency. The Pittsburgh Steelers showed immense interest in Davis, hosting the 26-year-old to two visits prior to signing with Buffalo.
Davis will join a receiving corps headlined by Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman. Still, the Bills are thin at the position despite Allen’s heroics last season. Davis will almost certainly find a role in Buffalo’s passing attack upon returning from injury.
He has established rapport with Allen and is already familiar with the scheme.
Fantasy Football Impact of Gabe Davis Signing
In fantasy, Davis instantly becomes one of the more enticing waiver stashes as the season opener approaches on Thursday night. He should see solid volume in Buffalo’s receiving group, but will still likely trail that of Shakir and Coleman.
Tight ends Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox are also slated to see volume in the passing game, something worth noting when gauging Davis’ fantasy value.
Still, Davis shouldn’t have much trouble climbing the depth chart in the coming weeks. By the mid-point of the season, he should be penciled in alongside Shakir and Coleman in the starting rotation.