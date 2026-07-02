Why Caleb Williams Has Major Fantasy Football Sleeper Appeal in 2026

Caleb Williams enters 2026 as a high-upside quarterback, though there are some risky elements in his fantasy football profile.

We saw a lot of growth from Williams in his second NFL season, which led to him finishing as the QB6 in fantasy football. The combination of maturity and an improved offensive system under first-year head coach Ben Johnson, with much better weapons, made him a reliable QB1. While his passing and rushing volume remained nearly identical to his rookie campaign, he produced over 300 additional total yards and threw 10 more touchdowns, highlighting his continued development as Chicago's franchise quarterback. He was also much better at limiting turnovers in his sophomore season.

Ball security still remains a concern after Williams put the ball on the ground nine times, but he also demonstrated improved poise by finishing with 366 fantasy points. He surpassed 20 fantasy points in 12 of his 19 starts (including the playoffs), and closed the year on a high note with seven straight multi-touchdown performances.

Williams' production wasn't without flaws though. His completion rate dropped to 58.1% after posting 62.5% as a rookie, and he struggled with consistency, failing to reach 200 passing yards in several games. However, his ability to gain yards with his legs proved to be monumental, as he totaled 489 yards on 77 carries. He showcased massive upside in Week 3 with 32.1 points and led the league in Week 9 with a staggering 41.5 points.

Caleb Williams made the throw of the year 4 different times 🎯 pic.twitter.com/vYtpbqy1M1 — NFL (@NFL) January 20, 2026

Caleb Williams 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Williams should only build off last year's success in 2026. If the Bears' young offense continues to grow and improve, things should only continue to get better, despite the loss of WR1 DJ Moore. Chicago enters 2026 with much of its offensive core intact, though replacing Moore's production will be no easy task. Fortunately, the continued emergence of tight end Colston Loveland, wide receiver Luther Burden, and a healthy Rome Odunze will go a long way toward catapulting Williams' fantasy ceiling.

Williams recently surpassed Jalen Hurts with a QB6 Average Draft Position in the high stakes community. At that price, he offers an appealing blend of upside and value. Chicago's offensive line remains a question mark, but the Williams was sacked just 24 times in 2025 compared to the league-high 68 sacks he absorbed in 2024. If the third-year signal caller can improve his accuracy, career highs across the board is firmly in play.

Williams is a safe bet to outperform his ADP, and has the upside to finish as a top-five fantasy option at the quarterback position.

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