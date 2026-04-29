DJ Moore Will Outperform His Fantasy Football ADP After Joining Josh Allen in Buffalo

A change of scenery may be exactly what DJ Moore needed. After two frustrating seasons with the Chicago Bears, Moore now lands with Josh Allen and the high-powered Buffalo Bills—a move that could put him right back on the fantasy football map.

ESPN sources: DJ Moore is being traded to the Buffalo Bills. https://t.co/NjcsnMWgQo pic.twitter.com/KfgDtCX03M — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 5, 2026

DJ Moore, Buffalo Bills

After an explosive season in 2023 (96/1,385/9 on 136 targets), Moore faded down the wide receivers rankings over the past two years with Caleb Williams behind center for the Bears. He comes off his worst year in catches (50) and receiving yards (682) in his eighth season in the NFL. Moore scored seven times, but Chicago only looked his way 85 times. They did give him repeated chances in the run game (15/79/1). The Bears had him on the field for 1,104 plays (83.9%).

Over the first 10 games in 2025, Moore averaged only 9.49 fantasy points per game in PPR formats, with his only winning day coming in Week 9 (4/89/1) on the road against the Bengals. He was fantasy-relevant in five (5/64/2, 4/69/2, 5/97/1, 6/59/1, and 5/60/1) of his final nine matchups, but poor showings (2/27, 1/-4, 1/7, and 1/11) made him a challenging player to manage and trust. Moore only had one game (Week 20 – eight targets) with over seven targets.

DJ Moore put up clutch TD after clutch TD down the stretch for the Bears.



Now he's headed to the @BuffaloBills 🦬 pic.twitter.com/j0QufOctPz — NFL (@NFL) March 5, 2026

DJ Moore 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: When at his best, Moore has the tools to move the chains or challenge a defense in the deep passing game. He’s gained over 1,000 yards in four seasons while developing into a better scoring player over the past four years (7, 9, 6, and 7 touchdowns). I expect him to be an excellent fit for the Bills’ offense.

His early ADP (54) in the high-stakes market paints Moore as borderline WR2/WR3 in PPR formats. I see 80+ catches with over 1,000 receiving yards and about seven scores, which should make him a slight fantasy value based on his early price point.

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