DJ Moore Will Outperform His Fantasy Football ADP After Joining Josh Allen in Buffalo
A change of scenery may be exactly what DJ Moore needed. After two frustrating seasons with the Chicago Bears, Moore now lands with Josh Allen and the high-powered Buffalo Bills—a move that could put him right back on the fantasy football map.
DJ Moore, Buffalo Bills
After an explosive season in 2023 (96/1,385/9 on 136 targets), Moore faded down the wide receivers rankings over the past two years with Caleb Williams behind center for the Bears. He comes off his worst year in catches (50) and receiving yards (682) in his eighth season in the NFL. Moore scored seven times, but Chicago only looked his way 85 times. They did give him repeated chances in the run game (15/79/1). The Bears had him on the field for 1,104 plays (83.9%).
Over the first 10 games in 2025, Moore averaged only 9.49 fantasy points per game in PPR formats, with his only winning day coming in Week 9 (4/89/1) on the road against the Bengals. He was fantasy-relevant in five (5/64/2, 4/69/2, 5/97/1, 6/59/1, and 5/60/1) of his final nine matchups, but poor showings (2/27, 1/-4, 1/7, and 1/11) made him a challenging player to manage and trust. Moore only had one game (Week 20 – eight targets) with over seven targets.
DJ Moore 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Fantasy Outlook: When at his best, Moore has the tools to move the chains or challenge a defense in the deep passing game. He’s gained over 1,000 yards in four seasons while developing into a better scoring player over the past four years (7, 9, 6, and 7 touchdowns). I expect him to be an excellent fit for the Bills’ offense.
His early ADP (54) in the high-stakes market paints Moore as borderline WR2/WR3 in PPR formats. I see 80+ catches with over 1,000 receiving yards and about seven scores, which should make him a slight fantasy value based on his early price point.
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With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.Follow Shawn__Childs