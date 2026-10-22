Cam Skattebo And AJ Brown Headline Our Week 7 Fantasy Football Buy-Low Trade Targets

When a fantasy star is struggling, their fantasy football owner could panic and sell that player at a discount. That's when you need to swoop in, recognize the value, and make your move. These are the fantasy football players you should be buying low on heading into Week 7.

RB Cam Skattebo, New York Giants

Skattebo was punished in Week 6 for fumbling a win away in Week 5. He played six snaps and didn't see a single touch in a loss to the New Orleans Saints. However, the rushing attack struggled mightily without him, and the Giants desperately need to win as they attempt to win a weak NFC East.

We wouldn't be surprised if Skattebo stepped right back in as the lead back in Week 7 after his punishment. This doesn't come with risk, but the upside makes it worth it. You could be getting a fringe RB1 for pennies on the dollar. Just understand, his volume is not guaranteed, and another fumble could spell disaster for his fantasy outlook.

RB Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals

The last time we saw Brown on the field was back in Week 5. It was not a good day for the Bengals' starter. He saw his touches reduced after fumbling, and backup Samaje Perine outperformed him.

Brown finished the game with 13 carries for just 30 yards at 3.0 yards per carry, while Perine saw 14 carries, which he turned into 68 yards at 4.9 yards per carry, while also adding a touchdown through the air.

While that's concerning, we view it as a blip on the radar. We are not anticipating a 10th-year breakout from a 31-year-old career backup. Go get Brown before he bounces back on Sunday.

WR AJ Brown, New England Patriots

Brown played one of the worst games of his career when he returned to action in Week 6. We are writing this off as rust in his first game back. There is a career's worth of sample size telling us that he's a great receiver. He didn't suddenly forget how to catch the ball.

More importantly, he was getting open and saw 10 targets. He also looked like he was moving well coming off of his ankle injury. If his fantasy owner is panicking, make an offer and go get him. Move quickly because he plays tonight on Thursday Night Football. You'll be acquiring a league-winner.

WR Michael Wilson, Arizona Cardinals

Wilson looked like a fantasy superstar early in the season, but has oddly fallen off a cliff since Marvin Harrison Jr was traded. Kendrick Bourne has stepped up as the team's WR1 since the move.

We have seen Bourne have these stretches before, and it never lasts very long. We are confident that Wilson re-emerges as the clear-cut WR1 in Arizona, which is a role he has already proven he can turn into fantasy WR1 production consistently.

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