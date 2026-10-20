Week 7 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings: AJ Brown And Marvin Harrison Jr Are Ready To Break Out

With Week 7 already just around the corner, we need to get our fantasy football lineups set. This is a tough week when it comes to bye weeks and injuries, so getting our lineups right won't be easy.

That's why we're here to help. These are our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 7.

Wide Receivers

WR Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

Nacua is locked in as our WR1 this week and will most likely be in the top spot most weeks moving forward. With Davante Adams out for the foreseeable future, Nacua is going to be targeted even more relentlessly than he has been, if that's even possible. The Rams are desperate for a win, and they will have no choice but to lean on Nacua in every aspect of the passing attack to try to stop their slide.

WR AJ Brown, New England Patriots

Last week was rough for Brown, but we are anticipating a major bounce back this week. We are 12 spots ahead of ECR (expert consensus rankings) on him, and have him ranked as a WR1 in our WR11 spot. Don't be afraid of the drops from last week, and get him in your lineups. One bad game doesn't cancel out a career-long sample size. Romeo Doubs being out should increase his volume as well.

WR Matthew Golden, Green Bay Packers

We like Golden and his matchup this week against the Detroit Lions, but we are lower on him than consensus. He comes in as our WR19, well below consensus. This isn't anything against Golden; we just like other options like Tetairoa McMillan, Nico Collins, and Garrett Wilson better. Golden is still a great option this week.

WR Marvin Harrison Jr, Houston Texans

Harrison comes in as the WR29, 22 spots ahead of ECR. We believe this move to Houston is going to work, and we expect him to have a much bigger role in the offense this week. This is a player we are plugging into our flex spot this week because we believe in him.

WR DK Metcalf, Pittsburgh Steelers

This is a player we do not believe in. Metcalf comes in 10 spots below ECR, as our WR30. The volume should be there for Metcalf, but that hasn't always mattered. There is no way we are plugging him in as a WR2 ahead of most of the players in front of him, including his teammate Germie Bernard.

Wide Receiver Rankings: Week 7

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