Cam Skattebo and J.J. McCarthy's Fantasy Football Value on the Rise with Latest Injury Update Ahead of TNF

Fantasy Football Injury Update: Value Arrow Pointing Up for Cam Skattebo and J.J. McCarthy for TNF with Latest News

The short week is already wreaking havoc on fantasy managers' stress levels, but the early medical reports out of East Rutherford bring a massive sigh of relief. As the New York Giants gear up for a pivotal NFC East divisional clash on Thursday Night Football against the Washington Commanders, head coach John Harbaugh has delivered some incredibly encouraging news regarding two of the offense’s most critical skill-position players.

John Harbaugh says Cam Skattebo (hamstring) should be "full go" Thursday night vs the Washington Commanders. He was close to being able to play vs Eagles but they were careful with him — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) November 9, 2026

John Harbaugh just said he thinks J.J. McCarthy will play Thursday for the Giants vs. the Commanders despite his hip injury: "It does look like he's gonna play. I feel fairly good about it." Won't 100% commit, but sounds confident — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) November 9, 2026

If you are navigating a tight matchup or prepping your Week 10 starting lineups, the needle is pointing firmly upward for both Cam Skattebo and J.J. McCarthy.

Cam Skattebo & J.J. McCarthy: Full Steam Ahead for TNF

Nov 8, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy (18) drops back to pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Running back Cam Skattebo was sidelined for Sunday's gritty win over the Philadelphia Eagles due to a hamstring strain, an absence that forced the Giants to lean heavily on their backfield depth. However, Harbaugh noted that Skattebo was close to suiting up in Week 9 and is expected to be a "full go" for Thursday night's matchup against Washington. Skattebo's energetic running style and prowess near the goal line make him an immediate RB2 with high touchdown upside the moment he steps back onto the field.

Meanwhile, quarterback J.J. McCarthy gave fantasy managers a major scare on Sunday when he took a vicious hit to his hip/rib area from Eagles linebacker Zack Baun. McCarthy momentarily dropped to his knees in visible pain on the sideline and headed to the locker room, paving the way for a brief Jameis Winston cameo. To the surprise and relief of many, McCarthy gutted through the pain, returned before the end of the third quarter, and finished out the game. Harbaugh confirmed that McCarthy is "doing well", putting to bed any serious long-term concerns. While his return is good news for the Giants' offense, we're still ranking McCarthy as more of a QB2 for Thursday's prime-time showcase.

Ripple Effects: Stock Up for Nabers and Likely, Stock Down for Singletary

The return of this offensive duo triggers a significant shift in fantasy ceilings across the board for the Giants offense. Let's dig into the fantasy ripple effects of this news.

Nov 8, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) makes a catch against Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Kenny Moore II (23) during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR Malik Nabers, New York Giants

McCarthy playing through and shaking off his hip scare is the best possible outcome for Nabers' managers. While Jameis Winston provided a spark, McCarthy is the engine that maximizes Nabers' elite target share and explosive downfield upside. With Skattebo also drawing defensive attention on the ground, the Commanders' secondary will be hard-pressed to bracket Nabers, setting him up for a monster volume night. Start him as a WR1 this week.

TE Isaiah Likely, New York Giants

Likely hauled in a crucial touchdown from Winston during McCarthy's brief absence on Sunday, which highlights a growing trust within the Giants' offensive scheme. Even with McCarthy back under center, Likely has cemented himself as a high-upside TE1 in all fantasy football formats.

RB Devin Singletary, New York Giants

With Skattebo projected to slide right back into his high-usage lead role on a short week, Singletary’s window of standalone fantasy value shrinks back down. While Singletary remains a solid handcuff who will see occasional work, his touch volume is bound to take a hit with Skattebo handling the heavy lifting. Don't drop him back to the waiver wire just yet.