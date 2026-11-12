Cam Skattebo, D'Andre Swift, And More Fantasy Football Sell-High Trade Candidates For Week 10

Sometimes fantasy football forces us to make the tough decisions. The hardest decisions come when things are going well because we don't want to rock the boat, but sometimes we have to if we want to keep getting better.

There are players who have been great, but it makes sense to move them now while their value is peaking. These are the top fantasy football sell-high trade candidates for Week 10.

Sell-High Candidates: Week 10

RB Cam Skattebo, New York Giants

Skattebo is back as the top running back for the Giants, and that's what we expect to see tonight against the Washington Commanders. Nevertheless, things are too shaky for us to be comfortable rolling with him for the remainder of the season.

The Giants continuously try to replace him. We've already seen them bench him, give Najee Harris a start, try to trade for a star running back, and the list goes on. You could be in a playoff game, and all of a sudden he gets benched for fumbling, or the coaching staff decides that Devin Singletary has the "hot hand". Move off of Skattebo before something else goes wrong.

RB D'Andre Swift, Chicago Bears

Swift has been unbelievable this season. He has already racked up 10 touchdowns. Still, we can't forget what happened in Week 4. Kyle Monangai took over the backfield, carrying the ball 30 times for 146 yards and two touchdowns. Unfortunately, Monangai also got injured in that game, and we haven't seen him since.

He now looks close to returning, and we don't know how this backfield is going to shake out once Monangai is back. You could get a haul for Swift right now, and it could be just in time, because this could be a full split backfield, or worse for Swift once Monangai is back on the field.

RB Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers

Hubbard is another running back who has been excellent, but could be about to hit some choppy waters. Jonathon Brooks has had his 21-day practice window opened, and the Panthers are about to hit a tough stretch for fantasy running backs.

Still on his schedule, he has the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Minnesota Vikings, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Seattle Seahawks. The Steelers and Seahawks will be the final two games of the fantasy football playoffs.

TE Terrance Ferguson, Los Angeles Rams

Ferguson seems to be the most popular Rams pass-catcher at the moment, despite him dealing with what's being called a minor injury. However, this one really applies to any Rams pass-catcher who draws attention.

You should be selling players like Konata Mumpfield, Tutu Atwell, and Tyler Higbee as well if someone is willing to trade for them. Puka Nacua and Davante Adams being out does not force one of these players into a de facto lead pass-catching role.

It's going to be someone different each week, and those weeks might not even be that great. Sell these players now while there is still widespread panic after the Nacua injury.

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