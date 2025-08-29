Cam Ward and Michael Penix Jr. Highlight Late-Round Quarterbacks in Fantasy Football
Quarterback play can make or break a fantasy football team. Depending on draft strategy, the top-tier QBs will most likely be off the board after the beginning rounds. Let’s dive into the late-round quarterback options that could provide fantasy value in the upcoming season.
Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans
Cam Ward was selected by the Tennessee Titans as the number one overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. During his time at Miami, Ward impressed with his powerful arm, rushing ability, and capability to extend plays outside the pocket. Calvin Ridley headlines the target room that also includes Tyler Lockett, Van Jefferson, and Chig Okonkwo. The Titans are expected to be a pass-heavy offense which will increase Cam Ward’s production. Expect Ward to take some risks and be aggressive down the field, which could lead to some big fantasy games.
Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons
Michael Penix Jr. earned the starting role over the last three games of the 2024 season. In the games he started, the Atlanta Falcons averaged 32 points per game, an impressive number. The offense was much more dynamic with the young QB under center. Wide receivers Drake London, Darnell Mooney, Ray-Ray McCloud III and tight end Kyle Pitts are capable talents for Penix Jr. to target in Atlanta. Although Bijan Robinson is expected to have a large workload in the backfield, the Falcons will still rely on Penix Jr. to move the ball down the field and find the endzone.
Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young looked like he had turned a corner at the end of the season for the Carolina Panthers. After struggling at the beginning of the year, Young finished as the QB8 in fantasy from Week 12 to the end of the season. Rookie wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan will be the featured target in the Carolina offense and the best target that Young has had in his early career. Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker will be the second and third options for the Panthers. Bryce Young looks to build off his momentum from last season and develop chemistry with his young receivers.
Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
Matthew Stafford has been flying under the radar in fantasy drafts this season. The quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams has been dealing with a back injury during the offseason, but he has returned to the field recently. If Stafford is able to stay healthy, he should put up another solid year for the Rams. Newly acquired wide receiver Davante Adams joins Puka Nacua as one of the best pass-catching duos in the NFL. Look for Stafford to be a productive fantasy quarterback if he can stay on the field this season.