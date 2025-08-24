Matthew Stafford 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook, Projections, And Ranking
Over the five seasons before landing with the Los Angeles Rams, Stafford had a league-average feel at quarterback. He tossed 119 touchdowns and 46 interceptions over 72 games, averaging 265.7 passing yards.
Stafford matched his career-high in touchdowns (41) in 2021 with success in his completion rate (67.2). The Rams gave him the receiver talent to challenge defenses deep in the passing game, resulting in a league-high 18 completions of 40 yards or more. He finished with over 300 yards passing in nine of his 20 matchups (including playoffs) and nine games with three scores or more in the regular season. Stafford offered no fantasy help in the run game (32/43).
In 2022, over nine starts, he delivered one playable game (272/3) in the fantasy markets. His completion rate (68.0%) was a career best, but Stafford experienced a decline in pass attempts per game (from 33.7 to 35.4) and an increase in his sack percentage (from 8.7% to 4.8% in 2021). Additionally, his yards per pass attempt decreased by 1.2 yards from 2021 (8.1) to 2022 (6.9). His year ended after Week 11 with a neck injury.
Stafford finished 2023 with his lowest completion rate (62.6) since 2014, partly due to the Rams barely using their backs in the passing game (48/344/3 on 69 targets). His year opened up with three games (334, 307, and 319) with more than 300 yards passing, but he only delivered two combined passing touchdowns.
From Week 5 to Week 15 (nine games), Stafford averaged 31.9 passes and 232 passing yards while posting more success in touchdowns (18). His season ended on the passing uptick (328/2, 317/1, and 367/2). Los Angeles rested him in their final game, and he missed Week 9 with a thumb injury.
For the third consecutive year, Stafford delivered a disappointing fantasy season. He ranked 19th in fantasy points (263.30) with two winning days (275/4 and 295/4) while passing for over 300 yards in three matchups (317/1, 320/2, and 324/2). The Rams averaged 32.3 passes per game when Stafford was behind center.
Matthew Stafford 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook, Projections, And Ranking
A full season of Puka Nacua and Davante Adams added to the mix gives Stafford a chance to move to the league average in passing yards and passing touchdowns. He ranks 21st in the early draft season at quarterback. His best chance of helping fantasy teams is the Rams attempting more than 600 passes, something Stafford has done once (2021) since 2014.
Stafford is currently the QB23 in our 2025 Fantasy Footabll Rankings.