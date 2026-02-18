Cam Ward, Luther Burden III & 4 More Fantasy Football Second-Year Breakout Candidates

There are plenty of rookies who take a year before they really get going. This could be because they need time to develop, or they are buried on the depth chart. A disappointing rookie season is nothing to panic about because these players can still be great. These are the second-year breakout players for 2026.

QB Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans

Despite a disappointing rookie season after being the first-overall pick in 2025, we expect big things from Ward moving forward. He showed exceptional growth late in the year, throwing for 10 touchdowns and one interception in his final seven games of the season. Prior to that, he threw for five touchdowns and six interceptions in his first nine games of the season. Ward was working with next to nothing this season with a terrible offensive line, subpar wide receivers, and mediocre running backs. Both Ward and this team will grow together.

RB Devin Neal, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints running back Devin Neal (24) reacts during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Caesars Superdome. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

If the Saints don't add another running back this offseason, Neal is in line to potentially be a bell-cow back or a key piece in a two-man committee. Alvin Kamara is likely done in New Orleans, and even if he does return will be relegated to a limited role, and Kendre Miller has struggled mightily to stay healthy in the NFL. This leaves Neal as the top back for the Saints as of now.

RB Kyle Monangai, Chicago Bears

We already saw Monangai flash as a rookie with some monster games. D'Andre Swift isn't expected to go anywhere, but we expect this to be much more of a split-back system in Chicago next season. Ben Johnson wants to run a two-back system as he did with the Detroit Lions, with Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery. Monangai will step into the Montgomery role in 2026 on a full-time basis.

WR Luther Burden III, Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) tackles Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III (10) during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Burden is another Bears rookie, who we saw have some huge games last season. He will climb the depth chart this upcoming season, and we expect him and Rome Odunze to serve as the top two options at wide receiver for Chicago moving forward. DJ Moore will either take a backseat or could be moved at some point this offseason. However, based on the structure of his contract, Moore would have to be traded because he won't be cut.

WR Tory Horton, Seattle Seahawks

Horton was a star in training camp and in the preseason last year. Unfortunately, he had an injury-plagued rookie campaign. We expect him to take that next step in 2026. Cooper Kupp is over the hill, and Rashid Shaheed is more of a gadget guy. Next season, Horton will separate himself as the clear WR2 in Seattle.

TE Elijah Arroyo, Seattle Seahawks

Arroyo was drafted to replace Noah Fant in Seattle, and that's the role we expect him to fill. AJ Barner had a breakout year, and Arroyo landed on injured reserve in 2025, which stunted his growth a bit, but we expect him to break out as a sophomore. We don't expect Barner to go away. There is room for both tight ends in this offense, and Arroyo is more athletic with a better skillset as a pure pass-catcher.

