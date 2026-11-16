Can Fantasy Football Owners Trust Emmett Johnson Even When Kenneth Walker Is Back For The Kansas City Chiefs?

Kansas City Chiefs rookie running back Emmett Johnson had a breakout game in Week 10 with starter Kenneth Walker III sidelined with a groin injury. However, it's unclear how much more time Walker will miss, if any. That leads us to the obvious question: what happens when Walker is healthy and back on the field?

There is some concern that Johnson could eat into Walker's work, but we know that Walker won't just be pushed to the side, so the bigger question is the value of the rookie running back. How much value will he have once Walker is back, and will you still be able to start him?

Can You Trust Emmett Johnson Once Kenneth Walker Is Healthy?

Unfortunately, for Johnson owners, we don't expect much to change when it comes to Walker and Johnson's roles once Walker is back. Walker will handle the vast majority of the carries, while Johnson returns to his role as a change-of-pace back and handles most of the passing-down work.

Prior to Week 10, he had one game that you would have been truly happy starting him. In Week 8, he caught five passes for 128 yards and a touchdown, off the back of a huge 73-yard reception. Then in Week 9, he rushed for 34 yards and a touchdown, which is good enough for a flex option.

Johnson will have some strong games, but they will be tough to predict. He should be viewed as a shaky flex option in any week that Walker is healthy and active. You might get one of those five catch and a touchdown games some week, but you will also get those 20-yard-from-scrimmage games once in a while. That will be the risk you have to take.

We are more encouraged by his two games before Week 10, when he would have been a viable flex option, than by his huge Week 10 performance with Walker sidelined. You shouldn't read much into Week 10 because Walker is not in any danger of losing his starting job or even having his role reduced unless it's due to health reasons.

The simple answer is no; you can not trust Johnson while Walker is fully healthy or active. Nevertheless, you should not even consider dropping Johnson. As we said, he will still be a flex option, even if he is tough to trust.

Perhaps, even more importantly, Walker is not fully healthy and has had a long history of injuries, specifically groin injuries. Groin injuries are particularly tricky and are prone to re-aggravation.

Walker is in danger of missing additional time, and there is a chance that he could be limited if he ends up playing through injury. Johnson is still a valuable asset to have on your roster, even if he is a questionable weekly starter once Walker is back on the field.



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