Week 10 Fantasy Football Week In Review: Patriots Lose Drake Maye And AJ Brown, While Ja'Marr Chase Goes Off

Our tenth NFL Sunday is now behind us, and it was another wild weekend. Before we turn our attention to Monday Night Football or Week 11, let's take a look back at the week that was. This is our fantasy football week in review for Week 10.

Week In Review: Week 10

New England Patriots @ Detroit Lions

- Drake Maye suffered a serious lower-leg injury early in the game, and AJ Brown suffered a hamstring injury late. It sounds like Maye's injury could be serious, and Brown will have to be monitored.

- Jahmyr Gibbs led the Lions in both rushing and receiving, rushing for 153 yards and two touchdowns, while catching seven passes for 99 yards.

Miami Dolphins @ Indianapolis Colts

- Kyle McCord wasn't really any worse than Malik Willis. He threw for 209 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions, while rushing for a four-yard TD. Wide receiver Malik Washington threw the only touchdown for Miami.

- This was still a split backfield for the Colts, with Jonathan Taylor rushing 16 times for 83 yards, while Seth McGowan rushed 12 times for 77 yards and a touchdown.

Kansas City Chiefs @ Atlanta Falcons

- With Kenneth Walker sidelined, Emmett Johnson went off. He rushed for 101 yards, while catching six passes for 70 yards and two touchdowns.

- Drake London has kept himself afloat despite the horrible quarterback situation in Atlanta, catching six passes for 109 yards.

Houston Texans @ Cleveland Browns

- Woody Marks exited this game with an injury. If he is forced to miss any time, David Montgomery could return to a full workload. Otherwise, it looks like Emari Demercado could be the next man up.

- Harold Fannin Jr. was the clear top pass-catcher for the Browns in this one, catching seven of nine targets for 91 yards.

Minnesota Vikings @ Green Bay Packers

- Cousins played well in his first game back with the Vikings. He threw for 207 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception in a dominant win.

- The Packers running backs still aren't worth starting, but Kaleb Johnson actually made it to 40 yards on the ground, rushing for 42 yards.

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Tennessee Titans

- Parker Washington had a massive first half and finished with seven receptions for 152 yards and a touchdown.

- Cam Ward has been up and down, but played well in a tough matchup. Throwing for 231 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception, while tacking on 39 yards on the ground.

Carolina Panthers @ New Orleans Saints

- Chuba Hubbard continues to roll, rushing for 92 yards and two touchdowns, and catching five passes for 80 yards.

- Travis Etienne returned and was the lead back, but did not see a full workload. He rushed eight times for 14 yards and caught three passes for 20 yards.

Buffalo Bills @ New York Jets

- James Cook had an impressive on the ground, rushing for 157 yards and a touchdown.

- Geno Smith exited the game, and Cade Klubnik took over. There wasn't much of a difference between the two quarterbacks.

Seattle Seahawks @ Las Vegas Raiders

- Zach Charbonnet was the clear lead back, rushing 20 times, while Jadarian Price handled just nine carries.

- Mike Washington and Ashton Jeanty continued to split carries in Vegas, with Washington rushing eight times for 23 yards, while Jeanty rushed nine times for 18 yards.

Los Angeles Rams @ Arizona Cardinals

- Konata Mumpfield stepped up as the leading receiver in Los Angeles this week, catching three of four targets for 81 yards.

- Carson Beck did not impress in his NFL debut, throwing for 108 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions.

San Francisco 49ers @ Dallas Cowboys

- In his first game with the team, Keenan Allen caught five of seven targets for 61 yards. No other wide receiver saw more than three targets.

- George Pickens had a monster game, catching 11 of 18 targets for 145 yards and three touchdowns.

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cincinnati Bengals

- Lew Nichols led the team in rushing, carrying the ball six times for 43 yards. Rico Dowdle rushed five times for 26 yards, while Jaylen Warren rushed seven times for 15 yards.

- Ja'Marr Chase went off in this game, catching 11 of 14 targets for 231 yards. However, he did not catch any of Joe Burrow's four touchdown passes.

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