Can Fantasy Football Owners Trust Ollie Gordon In Week 5 And Beyond?

Miami Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon surprised a lot of fantasy owners in Week 4 when he rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown against a strong Minnesota Vikings defense. The Vikings are giving up the second-fewest fantasy points to running backs this season, even after Gordon's performance. The volume of nine carries and two targets was about what we expected, but the production was much greater. Can he keep this up, and can fantasy owners trust him in Week 5 and over the course of the season?

Can Fantasy Football Owners Trust Ollie Gordon?

There are reasons to be excited and causes for concern. It was great that he averaged 11.1 yards per carry, and as expected, he got the goal-line work. However, this doesn't seem sustainable. At the very least, hopefully he has secured the lead-back job over Jaylen Wright, but the team could still go with a hot-hand approach from week to week, which is the worst-case scenario.

What we don't love is that Gordon only played on 56% of the snaps, saw nine carries, and didn't catch a single pass. The carries were split 9-5 between Gordon and Wright; Wright just did almost nothing with his attempts, rushing for just seven yards. If Wright broke off a 50-plus-yard run early in the game, this usage could have easily flipped.

However, our biggest concern for Gordon isn't Wright; it's the Dolphins' offense. It's the worst offense in the league, and they aren't going to be moving the ball or scoring much. Sure, Gordon found the end zone in Week 4, but that's not something you can bank on happening too often.

As one of the worst teams in the league, Miami is also going to be in negative game scripts almost every week, leading to fewer rushing attempts. With Gordon bringing very little as a pass-catcher, this will also be a detriment to his value.

If you have an opportunity to sell Gordon high, you should do it. That's not a knock on his talent, because he isn't a bad player, but you don't want any parts of this inept Dolphins' offense.

Nine carries and two targets aren't going to produce much fantasy value on most weeks in Miami. If you can get something of value for Gordon after his performance on Sunday, you should cash out now while you still have the chance. We would not want to start him or any of the Dolphins in Week 5 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

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