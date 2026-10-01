Ollie Gordon, Aaron Jones, And More Fantasy Football Sell-High Trade Candidates Before Week 4

There are a ton of players who have either gotten off to a hot start to the fantasy football season or find themselves in a favorable situation. However, there are reasons to believe that they won't be able to sustain their current level of success.

This could be your opportunity to flip them before their value drops. These are our top fantasy football sell-high trade candidates for Week 4.

Sell-High Candidates

Aaron Jones, Minnesota Vikings

Admittedly, Jones has been much better than we expected since Jordan Mason landed on injured reserve. His volume has been massive, which has vastly increased his fantasy value. However, he is still a declining 31-year-old running back coming off an injury-plagued season.

We don't have a definitive timeline for Mason to return, but he is going to be back, and we aren't confident that Jones can hold up even that long after seeing 23 opportunities in each of the two games Mason has missed. Either his volume is going to come down, or he's going to wear down. Trade him high now before this situation changes one way or the other.

Ollie Gordon, Miami Dolphins

If you won Gordon off waivers this week, find someone else who put a claim or bid on him, and offer him up for whatever you can get. There are two reasons to move off Gordon.

The first is that the Dolphins' offense is terrible, and this backfield doesn't have any upside. While we are projecting Gordon to be the Dolphins' primary goal-line option, we aren't so sure there are going to be very many goal-line opportunities.

All the evidence also points to Jaylen Wright being the lead back in Miami. He missed Week 3, but it looks like he's tracking to return on Sunday. Wright ran as the RB2 throughout training camp, is ahead of Gordon on the depth chart, and is the favorite to move into the RB1 spot. We'd expect that he will lead the team in both carries and targets, while Gordon serves as a change-of-pace and short-yardage back.

Malik Nabers, New York Giants

Nabers is extremely talented and is still loaded with name value, but this year has been a disaster, and we should have seen it coming. His knee injury was a problem all summer and has lingered into the season. The quarterback situation also just got a whole lot worse with the team trading for JJ McCarthy. We saw how that worked out for Justin Jefferson last year.

Jameis Winston also hasn't looked good, and we aren't so sure that this passing game is going to get on track this season. The combination of quarterback issues and Nabers still being at less than 100% is more than enough reason to get what you can for him now. So far this season, he has caught just 12 of 19 targets for 96 scoreless yards.

Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans

Schultz is currently the fantasy TE6 overall. You need to get out now while you can before his stock plummets. Almost all of his value has come from a 14-target Week 2 with Nico Collins sidelined.

Collins returned to practice on Wednesday and is on track to return in Week 4. Once he's back on the field, Schultz will revert back to being a matchup-dependent TE2.

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