Can Former Star Nick Chubb Rejuvenate His Career With The Houston Texans?
Nick Chubb was once one of the most efficient backs in the NFL, but injuries have derailed his momentum over the past two seasons. Now 29 and on a prove-it deal with the Houston Texans, Chubb will look to reclaim early-down duties and compete for touches behind Joe Mixon in a loaded Houston offense.
Over his first five seasons with the Browns, Chubb was a phenomenal running back based on his yards per rush (5.2, 5.0, 5.6, 5.5, and 5.0). He was a workhorse back in 2019 (334 touches), leading to 1,772 combined yards with eight touchdowns and 36 catches.
Chubb missed seven games in 2020 and 2021 while losing snaps and opportunities to a second rotational back. He averaged 17.7 touches in 2021 (17.2 in 2020) while ranking 13th in running back scoring (216.30) in PPR formats. Surprisingly, Chubb was a much better player on the road (810 combined yards with six touchdowns and 11 catches over seven games). He gained more than 100 yards rushing in five matchups (once at home).
In 2022, Chubb posted the best year of his career (282.40 fantasy points – 6th), leading to new tops in rush attempts (302), rushing yards (1,525), and touchdowns (13). He gained over 100 combined yards in 11 games, with seven of those outcomes coming over the first eight games. His season ended with no rushing scores over six consecutive matchups when Deshaun Watson took over at quarterback. Cleveland gave him less than half of their running back pass-catching opportunity (27/239/1).
Two games into 2023 (28/170 with four catches for 21 yards), Chubb suffered a season-ending left knee injury that required surgery to repair his medial capsule, followed by ACL surgery in mid-November. His slow recovery led to him missing the first six games of last season, followed by below-par play over the next eight games (102/332/3 – 3.3 yards per game, with five catches for 31 yards and one touchdown). A broken left foot ended his year in mid-December.
Nick Chubb Fantasy Football Outlook
The Texans signed Chubb to a one-year, $2.5 million deal in June for veteran insurance at running back. At age 29, with back-to-back seasons with significant injuries, he’ll try to reinvent his career with Houston. His first goal is winning the backup running back role. If Chubb regains his missing explosiveness in the run game, he will surely get in the way for Joe Mixon.
In recent drafts, the high-stakes fantasy market has priced him as an RB5 in PPR formats. His camp reports over the summer will drive his draft value. Chubb has a long enough resume to give him a fighting chance to regain his previous success on early downs.