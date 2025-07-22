CeeDee Lamb 2025 Fantasy Football Rankings, Projections, And Predictions
CeeDee Lamb has cemented himself as one of the most productive wide receivers in fantasy football, coming off a career-best season in 2023 with 135 catches, 1,749 yards, and 14 total touchdowns. While injuries and a slower offensive pace slightly dulled his ceiling late last year, Lamb remains a high-volume WR1 with top-three upside heading into 2025 drafts.
CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
Despite a quiet Week 1 (2/29) and the loss of Dak Prescott for five games in 2022, Lamb developed into an elite WR1 in his third season with the Cowboys. From Week 2 to Week 6, he had 31 catches for 380 yards and two touchdowns on 49 targets with Cooper Rush behind center.
Lamb hit his stride over his final 11 games (including the playoffs), leading to 79 catches for 1,029 yards and seven touchdowns on 102 targets when he gained more than 100 yards in six matchups (11/150/2, 6/106, 7/126, 10/120/2, 11/100, and 10/117). Lamb scored 74.7 fantasy points in PPR formats from Week 15 to Week 17 when fantasy championships were on the line.
For the third consecutive season in 2023, Lamb set career highs in catches (135), receiving yards (1,749), receiving touchdowns (12), and targets (181). Dallas gave him 14 rushes, leading to another 113 yards and two scores.
He was at his best at home (82/1,065/8 – 27.81 FPPG) in PPR formats, highlighted by four impact showings (12/170/2, 11/165/2, 12/146/1, and 13/232/1). Lamb was the highest-scoring wideout (405.20 fantasy points), with a high level of success from Week 15 to Week 17 (26/420/3). Dallas gave him 13 targets per game over his final 12 starts.
Lamb underperformed expectations over the first six games last season, resulting in no games with over 100 yards receiving (32 catches for 467 yards and two touchdowns on 55 targets). After an impact showing (13/146/2), he played through back and shoulder injuries, along with a backup quarterback. Lamb started to pick up the pace from Week 14 to Week 16 (6/93/1, 9/116/1, and 7/105), but his season ended on the sidelines over the final two weeks due to his shoulder issue that required surgery.
He finished eighth in wide receiver scoring (264.40) in PPR formats while being on a pace to score just under 300.00 fantasy points if Lamb played 17 games. His floor has been 152 targets over the past three seasons (about 10.0 per game).
CeeDee Lamb 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Lamb is a beast with an excellent opportunity in most games. He lost some of his big-play mojo last season due to injuries and regression in the Cowboys’ offense. This summer, Lamb ranks third at wide receiver. The fantasy market should treat him as a 120-catch floor wide receiver with 1,500+ yards and double-digit touchdowns.
Lamb is currently the third-ranked player in our 2025 Fantasy Football WR Rankings.