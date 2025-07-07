Top 100 Wide Receiver Fantasy Football Rankings For 2025 (PPR, Half-PPR, Standard)
The 2025 fantasy football season is shaping up to be another golden era for wide receivers—where PPR points pile up, highlight reels go viral, and savvy managers know WRs win leagues. Gone are the days when bell-cow running backs dominated draft boards; today’s game is all about explosive playmakers on the outside. Just ask Ja’Marr Chase, who didn’t just finish as the top wide receiver last season—he was the top overall fantasy scorer outside the quarterback position and second overall, trailing only Lamar Jackson. He enters 2025 atop the rankings once again, but Justin Jefferson and CeeDee Lamb are right on his heels, forming an elite trio every fantasy manager dreams of landing.
But the excitement doesn’t stop there. Second-year sensations like Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. are primed to break through even further, while emerging stars such as Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ladd McConkey, and Drake London are climbing the ranks with serious WR1 upside. And don’t sleep on Marvin Harrison Jr.—the Cardinals' sophomore could be this year’s biggest leap forward. Plus, all eyes will be on rookies Tetairoa McMillan and Travis Hunter, who both have the tools to shine from the jump.
Whether you're chasing consistency, upside, or late-round steals, the 2025 WR pool is as deep as it is dangerous. So without further ado, check out Fantasy on SI’s Top 100 Wide Receiver Rankings for PPR, Half-PPR, and Standard formats. Bookmark this page—rankings update in real time as news breaks, depth charts shift, and camp battles heat up.
2025 Fantasy Football Rankings: Wide Receivers
Click HERE to view our top 300 PPR, Half-PPR, and Standard rankings at all positions.